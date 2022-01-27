Leasys Rent firms up its presence in Spain with the opening of the first Mobility Store in Madrid

The new store, of over 700 square meters, is located in the heart of the Spanish capital, just a few steps away from the Reina Sofía National Art Museum

The mobility of the future beats in the heart of Madrid. As it continues to pursue its growth in Europe, Leasys Rent, a brand specializing in short- and medium-term rental solutions and car subscription programs, has opened its first Mobility Store in the Spanish capital. The new store, of more than 700 square meters, is located in the center of Madrid, near the Reina Sofía National Art Museum, a few minutes’ walk from Atocha station and some of the most iconic places in the city, such as the Retiro Park and the Prado Museum.

Inside the Mobility Store customers can discover all the mobility solutions offered by the company, from car and commercial vehicle rental to short- and medium-term rental plans. This marks also the debut in Madrid of one of Leasys Rent’s most successful services: the CarCloud car subscription. Renewable monthly (up to a maximum of 12 months) and manageable online, the product is active in Spain, Italy and France with over 20,000 subscribing customers. A result that the company has chosen to revive with an ad hoc initiative: until 28 February, CarCloud subscriptions taken out in the Madrid store will enjoy a 10% discount on the registration fee.

With the opening of the first Madrid store, to be followed by others during 2022, Leasys Rent confirms its important role as a mobility operator in Spain, strengthening its presence in the country.

SOURCE: Leasys