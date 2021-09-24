Leasys Pro, a long-term commercial vehicle rental system, is born

Designed for companies, small and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed professionals, Leasys Pro enables customers to rent a commercial vehicle with all the services included

With a growth trend of 36%, also in 2021 commercial vehicle rental was reported as one of the main drivers of the entire automotive industry (source: Dataforce Italia). This is why Leasys, a Stellantis brand and a subsidiary of FCA Bank, is launching Leasys Pro, the new long-term rental plan that enables companies, small and medium-sized enterprises and self-employed professionals to hire commercial vehicles, fitted out as well, ready to be deployed in their business.

Leasys Pro combines the benefits of long-term rental with the practicality of the many commercial vehicles available: Fiorino, Doblò, Ducato, Jumper, Movano, Boxer, Partner, Berlingo and Combo. Spacious and practical vehicles, with great load capacity and low running costs, ideal for transporting goods.

Trim levels tailored to meet different professional needs can be associated with any commercial vehicle chosen. Among the many available, there are also three designed for the specific needs of shippers, plumbers and electricians. In addition, each trim level can be customized and enriched with additional accessories, thanks to Leasys’s specialist advice.

Leasys Pro also includes all the services you need to drive with complete peace of mind (third-party liability, fire and theft, damage repair, as well as routine and non-routine maintenance), not to mention such additional services as roadside assistance, the possibility of requesting a replacement vehicle, unlimited tyre change, the I-Care infomobility service and the UMove app for managing Leasys services.

Finally, in addition to the trim level and the dedicated specialist advice, this innovative solution provides a further advantage by giving customers the right of first refusal on the purchase of the vehicle at the end of the rental contract, based on the price quoted at the beginning of the rental period.

SOURCE: Stellantis