Leasys and Stellantis synergy for long-term rental in support of the circular economy

The synergistic collaboration between Leasys and Stellantis continues also within the initiative aimed at reconditioning returned vehicles at the end of their rental period for re-rental. With an average of 1,500 vehicles per year, the project involves the reconditioning center at the SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub in Mirafiori

Leasys, a mobility company of Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Personal Finance & Mobility, strengthens its synergies with Stellantis, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and the circular economy through a dedicated process for vehicles returned at the end of long-term rental contracts, which are destined for re-rental in Italy.

The vehicles are reconditioned in a dedicated area of over 5,000 square meters within the SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub in Mirafiori, Turin. The process involves an initial thorough inspection of the vehicle, which is subsequently reconditioned through targeted interventions both mechanically and in terms of bodywork. The used vehicles destined for re-rental are also subjected to further periodic checks at workshops authorized by Stellantis to ensure the best performance for users.

The collaboration between Leasys and Stellantis SUSTAINera aligns with their shared philosophy of supporting the circular economy aimed to extend the useful lifespan of vehicles, reduce the demand of new resources and minimize waste. Through this process, it is possible to promote used vehicles as a safe long-term rental solution with competitive rates while simultaneously reducing supply chain waste. To date, more than 1,500 customers have chosen the Leasys RE-USE re-rental solution in Italy, a formula introduced in 2023, which makes mobility accessible due to its evident competitive advantage in terms of price and the quality level guaranteed by Leasys.

“We are very proud of the results that the initiative is achieving. Leasys confirms itself as a leading player in the commitment to the circular economy, distinguishing itself with concrete projects characterized by constant attention to customer needs. This synergy with Stellantis fully aligns with the philosophy of both our companies, for more sustainable and accessible mobility for all,” said Andrea Pertica, General Manager of Leasys Italy.

“This initiative with Leasys underscores Stellantis’ leading role in reconditioning and the value of the circular economy model. With SUSTAINera, we actively contribute to expanding the lifespan of parts and vehicles, without compromises on quality as all the offer guarantees the Stellantis performance specifications. Together with Leasys, we continue our path in line with the Group’s decarbonization strategy and the principles of the circular economy,” said Francesco Monaco, Director of SUSTAINera Europe.

As part of its strategy, Leasys will continue to place primary focus on sustainability and the circular economy with the aim of promoting low environmental impact mobility.

