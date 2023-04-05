Leasys, a new European mobility player

Specialized in multi-brand operational leasing, Leasys is the new mobility company in which Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance each have 50% shareholding rights

An international presentation took place today for Leasys, the mobility company specialized in multi-brand operational leasing which is co-owned by Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance. Leasys is the consolidation of the business activities of Leasys and Free2move Lease and has the objective of becoming a European leasing leader with a fleet of one million vehicles by 2026.

The media event was held contemporaneously in Rome and Paris and was streamed in the 11 European countries in which the company operates. Philippe de Rovira, Stellantis’ Chief Affiliates Officer, and Stéphane Priami, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A.in charge of the Specialized Financial Services and CEO of CA Consumer Finance, joined the event from the French capital; meanwhile, Richard Bouligny and Rolando D’Arco, respectively the Chairman and CEO of Leasys, participated from Rome.

The new company combines the best of Leasys and Free2move Lease, two companies which worked in the mobility market and positioned themselves among the sector’s largest European players. However, this consolidation is more than the sum of its parts. Instead, it is a genuine upgrade providing innovative products, quality services and digital platforms to international corporate customers as well as to small and medium enterprises.

Leasys mobility solutions are available for all the 14 Stellantis brands via various sales channels and are accessible through one-of-a-kind range of services. In addition, the new company will provide synergies for Stellantis and for other Companies within the Group and ensure a unique touchpoint for a seamless customer experience.

Rolando D’Arco, CEO of Leasys, commented: ‘With the ambition to become one of the leading players in Europe, we have developed a solid and bold business plan. We are confident that our fleet will reach one million vehicles by 2026, increasing its value by 50%. Furthermore, we expect a growth of around 30% of our international organizational structure over the next three years. These numbers highlight how the combination of Leasys and Free2Move Lease is driven by a steady growth trajectory’.

SOURCE: Stellantis