Lear to present at J.P. Morgan’s 18th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, will participate in J.P. Morgan’s 18th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at the 2020 International CES in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2020. Representing Lear will be John Absmeier, Chief Technology Officer.

Lear’s webcast will begin at 11:50 AM PST (2:50 PM EST) and will run approximately 30 minutes. The audio webcast link will be available on the Company’s website at http://ir.lear.com/.

