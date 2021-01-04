Lear to participate in J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum

Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on January 12, 2021, at the J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum. Representing Lear will be:
- Frank Orsini, EVP and President, Seating
- Carl Esposito, SVP and President, E-Systems
- John Absmeier, Chief Technology Officer
Lear’s webcast will begin at 4:35 PM EST and will run approximately 30 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company’s website at ir.lear.com.
SOURCE: Lear