Lear signs agreement for CO2-reduced steel

As Lear accelerates its journey toward a carbon neutral future, we are reaching deep into our supply chain to help our company and customers meet our respective climate change goals.

Lear is partnering with Klöckner & Co. and its subsidiary, Becker Stahl-Service GmbH, to provide CO2-reduced steel. The sustainable alternative to conventionally produced steel has a potential carbon footprint reduction of 80%.

Along with committing to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and aligning our climate goals with the Paris Climate Agreement, decarbonizing our supply chain is the next important step in Lear’s journey to achieve our carbon neutral goals by 2050.

