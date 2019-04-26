Lear reports first quarter 2019 results

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems, today reported results for the first quarter 2019. Highlights include:

Sales of $5.2 billion, compared to $5.7 billion in the first quarter 2018

Net income of $229 million and adjusted net income of $253 million, compared to $354 million and $345 million, respectively, in the prior year

Core operating earnings of $378 million, compared to $491 million in the first quarter 2018

Earnings per share of $3.73 and adjusted earnings per share of $4.00, compared to $5.16 and $5.10, respectively, in the prior year

Acquired Xevo Inc., a leader in connected car software and data-driven user experiences

Replenished share repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion and increased quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.75 per share

Won 2019 Automotive News PACE Award for ConfigurE+, a powered, adaptable seat rail system

Moody’s upgraded Lear’s senior unsecured debt rating to Baa2

“In the first quarter, Lear faced challenging macroeconomic conditions marked by significant declines in industry production. In addition, we experienced planned, yet significant, downtime, as our customers shut down their operations to change over to new models. However, because of Lear’s strong execution capabilities, industry-leading cost structure and relentless focus on operational excellence, we were able to deliver solid results,” said Ray Scott, Lear’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our financial and operational strength have allowed us to continue to invest for the future. The recently completed acquisition of Xevo reflects our ongoing commitment to developing capabilities and technologies that are aligned with the key trends reshaping the automotive industry.”

SOURCE: Lear