Lear declares quarterly cash dividend

Lear Corporation [NYSE: LEA], a leading global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 19, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2017.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) was founded in Detroit in 1917 as American Metal Products. In 2017, the Company will celebrate its 100th year anniversary. Lear is one of the world’s leading suppliers of automotive seating systems and electrical distribution systems (E-Systems). Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear’s world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 156,000 employees located in 38 countries. Lear currently ranks #151 on the Fortune 500. Lear’s headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at http://www.lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

