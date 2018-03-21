Lear Corporation expands seating structures plant in Valença, Portugal

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a leading global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, today announced the opening of the expansion of its automotive seating structures manufacturing facility in Valença, Portugal.

Peter Hagemann, Lear’s vice president for European structures operations, will welcome Ana Teresa Lehmann, Portugal’s secretary of state of industry, to join the Lear Valença team for an official ceremony to unveil a plaque inaugurating the plant’s new phase.

Lear extended its production space by more than 11,000 square meters and office space by 1200 square meters, resulting in total area for production of more than 20,600 square meters and total office space of 2000 square meters.

“We’re pleased to be able to expand our operations to better serve our customers, which will optimize our ability to deliver our world-class products,” said Frank Orsini, executive vice president of Lear Corporation and president of Lear’s seating business. “The Valença facility will feature increased state of the art technology in alignment with our commitment to operational excellence.”

Lear Valença produces seating components and structural chassis components and performs welding, painting and assembly for major European automotive manufacturers and produces seats for Lear’s just-in-time assembly plant in Vigo, Spain. The Portuguese facility employs 300 people and anticipates adding personnel in the future due to Lear’s increased business growth in the area.

