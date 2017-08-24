Lear Corporation confirms plans to construct a new world-class automotive seat manufacturing facility in Flint, Michigan

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a leading global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, today confirmed plans to construct a new world-class automotive seat manufacturing facility in Flint, Michigan at the former site of the Buick City administration building.

Lear’s new facility will provide seats on a just-in-time basis for future vehicle production at GM’s Flint Assembly plant and will add manufacturing jobs and economic growth to the State of Michigan.

“We appreciate the support of the State of Michigan and the City of Flint which is allowing Lear to increase manufacturing jobs in America,” said Ray Scott, Lear executive vice president and president of Seating Operations. “This expansion of capacity reflects the positive outlook we have for our business as well as the favorable economic climate in Michigan, and will contribute to the revitalization of Flint.”

“Since 2009, GM has invested more than $2.8 billion in Flint and we’re proud to see suppliers like Lear also commit to business in Flint,” said Tom McMillen, executive director of Interior and Safety, General Motors Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Lear has been a trusted partner of GM throughout its 100-years of business and earned GM’s coveted Supplier of the Year designation 16 times. We look forward to continuing this relationship in our next generation vehicles produced in Flint.”

GM has found that suppliers of large components locating near assembly plants results in significant savings from reduced transportation costs, higher quality, better communications and continuous improvement activities.

“This is great news for the City of Flint,” said Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. “We appreciate leaders of Lear Corporation choosing to invest in Flint. This city has a long history of automotive manufacturing and plenty of hard-working residents. We look forward to this project having a positive impact in our community, and providing the economic boost we’ve been working toward.”

Lear will begin construction of a state-of-the-art 160,000 square foot seat manufacturing facility this fall, with completion scheduled for early 2018. This new facility will provide jobs for about 600 workers once the plant reaches full employment. Workers will be represented by the United Automobile Workers (UAW) union.

UAW Region 1D Director Gerald Kariem said, “We look forward to partnering with Lear Corporation in another endeavor in Region 1D. Lear Corporation is known for its quality products and timely production, and I’m sure the Flint site will be another winning facility.”

