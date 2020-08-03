Lear and Gentherm introduce INTU™ Thermal Comfort seating with ClimateSense™ technology

Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, introduces its newest solution in intelligent seating, INTU™ Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense™ technology, developed in collaboration with Gentherm, a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies. The system aims to create an ideal personal climate through its intelligent software, using ambient cabin conditions to provide optimized comfort.

“Today’s consumers are looking to personalize their in-vehicle experience with smart, predictive options that are highly efficient, and we see the seat as the next frontier,” said John Absmeier, Lear’s Chief Technology Officer. “We are pleased to partner with Gentherm, pairing our INTU seating system with ClimateSense technology, an integrated, intuitive heating and cooling solution to deliver world-class passenger comfort.”

“Our collaboration with Lear addresses consumer preferences of today and tomorrow by combining Gentherm’s expertise in human thermophysiology and Lear’s strength as a leader of automotive seating and electronic systems,” said Phil Eyler, Gentherm’s President and CEO. “Our joint efforts have resulted in a smart solution that delivers faster passenger comfort and automatically adjusts based on occupant temperature preferences and profiles. Gentherm’s ClimateSense technology delivers significant energy savings and is designed for optimal efficiency and thermal comfort.”

As opposed to the traditional HVAC system, the joint innovation uses intelligent zonal thermal management to create personalized comfort, improving overall vehicle efficiency while drawing on Lear’s intelligent INTU seating system expertise to provide advanced solutions for comfort, wellness, safety and sound.

Depending on the setting, the technology can account for in-vehicle and outside environments and personal preferences and efficiently manages the distribution of heating and cooling toward segments that have a significant impact on body thermal sensation and comfort.

Lear and Gentherm first announced a joint development partnership in January 2019 to drive the future of passenger thermal seating solutions. The INTU Thermal Comfort with ClimateSense technology is the first market-ready solution developed from the collaboration.

SOURCE: Lear