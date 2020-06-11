Lear adds production to Pine Grove, PA facility to make 500,000 protective face masks per week

Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it has added new equipment to its operations in Pine Grove, Pa., to make up to 500,000 protective face masks per week.

The Pine Grove facility is among 10 Lear plants on three continents that are now producing masks for front line workers, local communities and company employees to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition to Pine Grove’s output, company employees are currently producing 600,000 masks at other global locations each week. Lear’s facility in Mocksville, N.C., is also making face shields, including about 60,000 units in April.

“Adding production capacity at our Pine Grove facility is the most recent action we have taken to use our available manufacturing and technology resources to quickly and effectively address the health care crisis worldwide,” said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO.

Employees at the Pine Grove facility completed training to operate the mask-making machines, while also practicing new health and safety protocols from Lear’s Safe Work Playbook, including wearing personal protective equipment, and following social distancing procedures.

“We are incredibly grateful to our team members at the Pine Grove facility for their efforts to produce these critical products for frontline heath care workers, and first responders as well as their fellow employees,” said Scott. “As the world combats this virus, we remain committed to making personal protective equipment, prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, and supporting the communities where we live and work.”

