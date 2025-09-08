Leapmotor unveils bold electric future at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich: Global premiere of Leapmotor B05 and European sales launch of Leapmotor B10

Leapmotor is making a powerful impression at the IAA Mobility 2025, held at Messe München and downtown Munich, with the World Premiere of the B05 and the commercial launch of the Leapmotor B10, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion and technological evolution

Leapmotor is making a powerful impression at the IAA Mobility 2025, held at Messe München and downtown Munich, with the World Premiere of the B05 and the commercial launch of the Leapmotor B10, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion and technological evolution.

Leapmotor’s presence at the Munich IAA Mobility 2025, showcases its innovative spirit and electric mobility leadership across three distinct areas: the Messe exhibition halls, the Open Space and the Test Drive Area in downtown Munich.

The first appointment is on September 8th at the Messe Exhibition B3 Hall, Leapmotor unveils its latest lineup of intelligent electric vehicles, including the much-anticipated B05 sport C-hatchback, offering visitors an immersive experience into the brand’s design philosophy, technological advancements, and future-forward vision. Leapmotor hosted a press conference, media interviews, and roundtable discussions. These engagements provided insights into Leapmotor’s strategic direction and technological advancements.

Leapmotor B05: A bold new statement in urban electric mobility

Leapmotor presented the Global Premiere B05, a sport-looking C-hatch designed for the new generations of urban trendsetters. More than just a smart electric vehicle, the B05 is a bold expression of performance ambition, and cutting-edge innovation.

Conceived for those who live life at full speed, chasing new trends, the B05 redefines what it means to drive electric.

The Leapmotor B05 is a zero-emission partner built around four core tenets such as cutting-edge design, agile handling, Leapmotor flagship intelligence, and segment-defying quality, the B05 delivers an all new driving experience.

Its sleek, muscular silhouette, inspired by Leapmotor’s “Tech-Nature Aesthetic,” blends purity with power, creating a visual language that’s both futuristic and grounded in urban style.

Amongst the technical innovations, the B05 features frameless doors that reflect its athletic DNA, paired with 19-inch “Swift-Wing” alloy wheels that command attention on any street. With a shoulder width of 1,880 mm, the broadest in its segment, the Leapmotor B05 offers a bold stance and spacious comfort.

Measuring 4430 mm in length, 1880 mm in width, and 1520 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2735 mm, the B05 is engineered for both performance and stance.

“The B05 is more than a car—it’s a statement. It reflects our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and empowering the next generation of drivers across Europe and beyond” said Zhu Jiangming, Global CEO of Leapmotor.

This Global launch marks a strategic move to capture the European compact EV market with a product that combines innovation, affordability and bold style.

Leapmotor B10: European launch of the smart electric SUV

The Leapmotor B10 is ready to meet customers at dealerships.

Featured at IAA Munich is the Leapmotor B10, a smart, long-range electric SUV that officially enters the European market during the event. Leapmotor’s presence at IAA Mobility 2025 underscores its long-term strategy for global expansion, with Europe at the heart of its ambitions.

Following orders opening from July 30th in selected European markets, B10 production is running at full speed. Thanks to the Stellantis distribution network, B10 is ready to meet the European customer demand already in September.

In fact, deliveries of the B10 will commence simultaneously with its launch at IAA, reinforcing Leapmotor’s commitment to rapid expansion and customer accessibility. The B10 will be available in over 30 countries and regions, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Built on the latest LEAP3.5 architecture, the B10 sets a new benchmark for intelligent electric SUVs, offering advanced connectivity, spacious design, with starting price of €29,900 (please refer to specific local market for price details), making Leapmotor B10 one of the most competitively positioned electric SUVs in its class.

The new B10 is dedicated to a new generation of drivers who value sustainability, smart features, and affordability. It targets young professionals, small families and urban dwellers, people who are open-minded, design-conscious, and eager to embrace electric mobility.

With the B10, Leapmotor enters the C-Segment, the largest in terms of volumes in Europe, with the most dynamic body type in the market: the SUV. The B10 is Leapmotor’s answer to this shift—an electric compact SUV that redefines accessible innovation for a new generation of drivers.

The Leapmotor B10 is a compact SUV that redefines expectations of accessible innovation, contemporary style, versatility, and advanced technology for the modern, tech-savvy driver. The B10 exterior design is a refined expression of youthful energy. It brings together sleek curves and dynamic lines, balancing energy and stability with a bold, modern look.

The B10’s dimensions are well-suited for European roads, measuring 4,515 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width, and 1,655 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,735 mm.

The B10 delivers also practical and versatile interior space. Its cabin is spacious, bright, and customizable, and the versatile seat configurations allow the space to transform into a comfortable resting area. It offers one of the largest passenger spaces in the segment, with 2,390 mm from the rear seat backrest to the footwell area, 1,400 mm of rear passenger width, and leading headroom measurements of 1,027 mm in the front and 1,005 mm in the rear. Additionally, 22 smart storage compartments offer unmatched flexibility for everyday life and travel.

Leapmotor B10 features a 14.6-inch 2.5K floating touchscreen powered by the Snapdragon 8155 chip. It offers fluid navigation experience with the introduction of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via OTA software update.

The latest LEAP OS 4.0 Plus system provides a customizable interface, immersive 3D cockpit, and multi-application display, including smart features as multi scenario modes and the full remote control via the Leapmotor mobile app.

Life-enhancing technology and efficient performance

The B10 is built around the concept of life-enhancing technology. It is an ever-evolving product equipped with a customizable, ultra-responsive smart cockpit interface.

As the first global model in Leapmotor’s B-Series, the B10 is built on the new LEAP3.5 technology architecture to achieve superior integration and optimization of software and hardware. The new architecture delivers the world’s most integrated central domain control architecture: cockpit and driving control associated to one of the world’s shortest 996-meter wiring covering up to 22 ECU controls and over 200 open-source interfaces. Software upgrades are unlimited thanks to over-the-air capabilities offered to the consumers.

The B10 offers a very competitive Combination of Range and Fast Charging capabilities: it is powered by a high-efficiency electric motor delivering 218 hp and 240 Nm of torque. It accelerates 0-100 km/h in just 8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 170 km/h. Two battery options: the Pro battery version with 56.2 kWh pack offering up to 361 km of WLTP range, and the ProMax battery version with 67.1 kWh pack delivering up to 434 km. Both batteries support 11 kW AC charging and ultra-fast DC charging up to 168 kW, enabling a 30–80% charge in less than 20 minutes.

Additionally, Leapmotor B10 offers a unique driving experience thanks to its 50:50 weight distribution, the multi-link rear suspension and advanced chassis tuning developed in cooperation with Stellantis engineering team.

Safety is a top priority, with a five-star E-NCAP rating target, a high-strength steel safety cage, 17 ADAS features and a 360° camera system.

B10 Trims: fully equipped whatever your choice

The B10 is available in two trims. The LIFE version already very well equipped, with as a standard 1,8m2 panoramic roof glass roof with electric sunshade, 18’’ alloy wheels, 360° parking camera and the complete ADAS package.

The DESIGN trim adds ECO leather seats, ambient lighting, heated, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats and some more additional features.

SOURCE: Stellantis