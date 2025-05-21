Leapmotor T03. Redefining urban mobility with innovation and style

Leapmotor advances urban mobility with the T03 — an electric city-car engineered to enhance city driving experience through refined and joyful design, cutting-edge technology and a digitally integrated experience

Smart space – designed around you

Urban life demands flexibility, and Leapmotor T03 delivers it in spades. Whether you’re navigating tight parking spots or packing for a weekend escape, this vehicle adapts to your needs with ease.

Space flexibility is granted, thanks to its ingenious Magic Space system, the cargo area expands from a compact 242 liters to a generous 848 liters. That means you can carry everything from your daily essentials to your biggest passions — be it sports gear, musical instruments, or a spontaneous shopping spree. It’s not just about storage; it’s about freedom.

Leapmotor T03 has an exciting and joyful design and look. The new vibrant color, Mint Green embodies the essence of joy, good life and sustainability, bringing the drivers a sense of happiness, positivity and vitality.

Step inside and look up: the expansive 42-inch Panoramic Sunroof transforms every ride into a scenic experience, flooding the cabin with natural light and a sense of openness.

And with a C-SUV-like headroom, even two adults up to 190 cm tall can stretch out and relax. It’s a space that breathes with you—airy, open, and effortlessly comfortable.

Digital centric – technology that moves with you

The Leapmotor T03 is built for the connected generation. Every detail is designed to keep you in sync with your world, whether you’re behind the wheel or away from the car.

10″ Touchscreen: The centerpiece of the dashboard is a crisp, intuitive 10-inch touchscreen that puts control at your fingertips. From navigation and entertainment to climate and vehicle settings, everything is just a tap away.

App Remote Control: your car, your command—wherever you are. With the dedicated mobile app, you can remotely lock and unlock doors, pre-condition the cabin temperature, and monitor battery status. It's convenience, redefined.

OTA Evolution: Leapmotor T03 is always getting smarter. With Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, your vehicle receives the latest features, performance enhancements, and security improvements automatically—no service center visit required. It's a car that evolves with you.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features safety – confidence in every drive

Safety is not optional—it’s essential. That’s why Leapmotor T03 comes equipped with a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), designed to protect you and those around you.

Visualized in a clean, modern 2D top-view interface, these features include:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) – Maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) – Alerts you to potential frontal collisions.

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) – Automatically applies brakes in critical situations.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) – Keeps you aware of unintentional lane changes.

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) – Monitors your blind spots for safer lane changes.

Together, these systems create a cocoon of active awareness and protection, giving you peace of mind on every journey.

Performance with purpose

At the core of Leapmotor T03 is a driving experience that’s as thrilling as it is efficient. It’s engineered for the rhythm of the city—quick, responsive, and always ready.

70kW Electric Motor

Feel the instant torque as you accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. Whether you’re first off the line at a green light or merging into fast-moving traffic, Leapmotor T03 delivers power when you need it most.

Golden Weight Distribution

With a perfectly balanced chassis Leapmotor T03 offers exceptional handling and stability. Every turn feels smooth, every maneuver precise.

Customizable Driving Experience

Tailor your ride with 3 driving modes and 3 steering modes, allowing you to switch between comfort, efficiency, and sportiness at will. It’s a car that adapts to your mood and your daily life.

Efficient Range & Fast Charging

Go further with a WLTP range of 265 km, and when it’s time to recharge, get from 30% to 80% in just 36 minutes using DC fast charging. Spend less time waiting and more time exploring.

From its intelligent use of space to its cutting-edge digital features and exhilarating electric performance, Leapmotor T03 is a bold chapter in urban mobility. It’s not just about getting from A to B – it’s about enjoying every moment in between. Leapmotor T03. Your next city car.

SOURCE: Stellantis