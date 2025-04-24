Leapmotor showcase at Shanghai Auto Show. B01 premiere and B10 launch

From a small booth of just a few dozen square meters in 2019 to a booth exceeding a thousand square meters at the 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show, Leapmotor’s growth over the past few years has been remarkable reaching the 300.000 units in 2024 doubling the achievement of the previous year

Introduction to the 2025 Leapmotor Shanghai International Auto Show

From a small booth of just a few dozen square meters in 2019 to a booth exceeding a thousand square meters at the 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show, Leapmotor’s growth over the past few years has been remarkable reaching the 300.000 units in 2024 doubling the achievement of the previous year.

For this 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show Leapmotor presents to the Global audience its complete line-up and the world premiere of B01. The newborn affordable and tech savvy Leapmotor C-sedan.

Taking the opportunity of the Auto Show, Leapmotor has hosted a delegation of more than 100 journalists from all over the world witnessing the value advantages of Chinese intelligent electric vehicles and the latest innovation that Leapmotor is bringing to the global consumers with the new LEAP 3.5 technology architecture.

The entire Leapmotor product line-up (pure electric + range-extended EVs) was on display with the B and C series on top of the Global A-Segment success the T03.

The booth offered Leapmotor’s brand immersive interactive experience zones for the B-Series and LEAP 3.5, and a cat-and-mouse-themed family fun area. These settings allowed visitors to experience Leapmotor’s brand philosophy of bringing affordable cutting-edge technology and more happiness to users’ travel and life.

Leapmotor B-Series

The new Leapmotor B-Series, as part of Leapmotor’s global strategy, focuses on the world’s largest segment, covering multiple products including SUVs and sedans. By end of 2025, three models – B10, B05, and B01 – will be on sales to meet the diverse needs of global users.

The new B-Series will adopt the highly advanced and fully integrated LEAP3.5 technology architecture, featuring intelligence, entertainment, quality, and user-based designed. It offers the strongest cockpit experience in its class, end-to-end high-level smart driving with over 600km pure electric range.

On April 10th 2025, Leapmotor released the first model new B-Series, the Leapmotor B10, a car conceived for the global markets at the core of the C-SUV dynamic segment.

Within 48 hours of the B10’s pre-sale launch, orders exceeded 31,688 units. In just one hour on the day of its launch, over 10,016 units were booked.

The B10 promise is “technology for all, quality without compromise”.

In parallel to its launch in China, the B10 has begun the road tests to optimize the product for the launch in overseas markets in 2025.

Built on the new LEAP 3.5 technology architecture, the B10 leads the industry in life-easing technology interface and quality, redefining the value standards for SUVs in the mainstream category.

Best in class chipset with the Qualcomm 8155 delivering fluid and rapid response in all circumstances

Long driving experience with 510km range at entry-level and 600km range in high-end battery versions

Advanced active safety with a million-level tire blowout stability control function

The high-end model, equipped with laser radar and dual Qualcomm flagship chips with software upgrades available via OTA.

Leapmotor brand and technology

Overview of Leapmotor

Founded in 2015, Leapmotor focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of intelligent electric vehicles. As a technology-leading smart EV company, Leapmotor is a tech company.

Leapmotor aims to be user-centric, bringing innovation that are easy-to-use and creating content-rich and affordable products without compromises on quality and durability.

Leapmotor, in the founding dream of his creator Mr. Zhu, believes that content-rich, higher-quality, and affordable products can bring more happiness to users’ travel and life. And make excellence accessible.

Fully in-house research and development is the foundation of Leapmotor’s technology. To date, over 65% of core components are self-researched and manufactured.

Leapmotor has successively launched industry-first technologies such as the eight-in-one electric drive, the first mass-produced CTC (cell-to-chassis) battery integration technology, and the first four-domain central electronic and electrical architecture.

Leapmotor’s current product lineup, which visitors can appreciate on the auto show booth, includes B10, C10 and T03 sold globally, C16, C11, C01, B01 for the greater China market, offering both pure electric and range-extended power options.

Leapmotor Technology strengths

The LEAP3.5 technology architecture, built on the foundation of LEAP3.0, achieves super integration and optimization of software and hardware. It is launched with the Leapmotor B10, offering industry-leading driving experience.

The new architecture delivers the world’s most integrated central domain control architecture: cockpit and driving control associated to the world’s shortest 996-meter wiring covering up to 22 ECU controls and over 200 open-source interfaces.

Intelligent driving is not a single-dimensional experience but a multi-dimensional coordination of the entire vehicle.

Software upgrades are unlimited thanks to over-the-air capabilities offered to the consumers

On the powertrain domain, the 7-in-1 intelligent oil-cooled electric drive delivers a smooth and powerful driving feeling thanks to the deep integration of VCU & MCU, with a response time 5 times faster and zero delay in power delivery.

CTC (Cell-To-Chassis) 2.0+ battery integration allows more space and vehicle mass optimization.

The most integrated 27-in-1 super thermal management system and “scenario-based” energy management, improve the driving range up to 10%.

Amongst the newly introduced features, the LMC (Leapmotor Motion Control) provides with advanced safety and stability of the trajectory even in case of tire blowout.

Leapmotor’s Business Achievements in China

Fueled by a constant year-on-year growth since its debut in 2019, Leapmotor achieved in 2024 a revenue of 32.16 billion yuan (4.4B USD), maintaining strong growth. The gross margin reached 8.4%, a new high. Total deliveries reached 293,724 units, ranking third among domestic new force brands with the fastest year-on-year growth rate. It also ranked 11th among global new energy brands.

2025 has started on the same strong dynamic and in March 2025, Leapmotor delivered 37,095 units across its entire lineup, a year-on-year increase of over 154%, ranking first among new force brands.

Thanks to the very positive market response Leapmotor is entering a new stage of rapid development, investing more funds in the development of innovative features and service capabilities.

Leapmotor’s Global Expansion

Leapmotor International is committed to bring technology-centered and affordable electric mobility solutions to global customers outside Greater China.

The company began operations in Europe, Middle-East and Asia Pacific starting in September 2024 and plans to expand its business to South America and new Countries in 2025.

On October 26, 2023, Leapmotor and Stellantis Group formed a global strategic partnership, with Stellantis investing approximately €1.5 billion in Leapmotor. This marks the first of a cooperation project between a Chinese new force automaker and a multinational giant, pioneering a new model of light-asset globalization.

On May 14, 2024, Leapmotor and Stellantis established Leapmotor International LEAPMOTOR INTERNATIONAL B.V., with 49% and 51% equity respectively. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Leapmotor International aims to achieve sales and profit growth for Leapmotor vehicles globally (excluding Greater China).

Stellantis Group has provided strong support for Leapmotor’s entry into international markets. The cooperation between the two parties covers channel networks, after-sales service, automotive finance, logistics, and component empowerment.

As of April 2025, Leapmotor International has expanded to 23 international markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America, with over 550 sales and after-sales service outlets. It is expected to reach 700 by 2026, laying a solid foundation for Leapmotor’s global sales and services.

The B-Series will launch export versions in the middle of this year. The first global model of the B-Series, the B10, is scheduled to be launched in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year. The third product of the B-Series, the B05, is also planned to be revealed to the world in the fourth quarter of this year. The dual-power strategy (BEV and Range-Extended EV) will complete the overseas layout. Over the next three years, Leapmotor International will launch at least one new model each year.

The two models currently on sale in Europe and outside China, the T03 and C10, have achieved a sales ramp-up in the European market with their excellent cost-performance ratio. German automotive media Elektroauto-News ranked the “cost per kilometer range” of European pure electric vehicles in 2025, with the Leapmotor T03 achieving an outstanding score of €0.82 per kilometer, surpassing other electric vehicles on sale in Europe and becoming the new “range-cost efficiency champion.” The first global model, the C10, won the “2023 International CMF Design Award” for its technological feel and natural aesthetic design. Subsequently, it also won the 2024 French Design Award (FDA) Gold Medal, as well as the 2024 MUSE Design Award (MDA) Gold Medal and the 2024 IDEA Design Award (U.S. Industrial Design Excellence Award).

