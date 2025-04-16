Leapmotor Shanghai Auto Show the B10 on stage

Leapmotor is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show, where it will present its latest innovations, including the B10 and C10 Range-Extended Electric Vehicle

The Shanghai Auto Show, officially known as the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, will be held from April 23 to May 2, 2025, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). This year’s theme is “Embracing Innovation, Empowering the Future,” and the event will feature nearly 1,000 renowned companies from 26 countries and regions.

Following the successful launch in China on April 10th with 10.016 final customer orders in just 1 hour of its pre-sale opening of the new B10, the first global C-SUV, will soon hit the global markets representing a key step in Leapmotor’s International expansion strategy.

The B10, the first model in the upcoming B-series, is built on the advanced LEAP 3.5 architecture.

It features an upgraded, customizable digital cockpit powered by the Qualcomm 8155 platform, paired with Leapmotor OS 4.0 Plus. This combination delivers an immersive and intuitive in-car experience, supporting seamless connectivity through both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The B10 also is equipped with class-leading CTC 2.0 (Cell-to-Chassis) technology with custom-designed low-profile battery cells. This breakthrough unlocks additional cabin space, enhances structural integration, and improves fast-charging efficiency.

To deliver superior handling and comfort, the B10’s chassis has been co-developed with Stellantis. It integrates a newly optimized steering angle algorithm and an integrated braking system, ensuring a safer, smoother, and more energy-efficient driving experience.

On April 23rd, Global media journalists from around the world will attend the show and the official press conference at the Shanghai Auto Show. The event will include a round-table discussion with Leapmotor executives Mr. Zhu Jiangming, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Leapmotor, and Mr. Tianshu Xin, Chief Executive Officer of Leapmotor International.

“We are honoured to participate in the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, a premier event that showcases the latest advancements in the automotive industry. Leapmotor is committed to driving innovation and sustainability, and the introduction of the B10 is a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge, eco-friendly vehicles to consumers worldwide,” said Mr. Tianshu Xin.

Stay tuned for more updates from Leapmotor at the Shanghai Auto Show.

SOURCE: Stellantis