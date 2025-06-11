Leapmotor: new monthly record sales in China, over 45,000 units sold in May 2025

Leapmotor, a leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) start-up in China, has achieved a new milestone in May 2025, delivering 45,067 vehicles - the highest monthly sales volume in the company’s history

This record-setting performance represents a 9.82% increase over April 2025 and continues Leapmotor’s strong growth trajectory in the Chinese market. The company’s consistent month-over-month growth in 2025 underscores its rising prominence in the competitive NEV sector.

In May, the Top Performer is the Leapmotor C10 SUV: the updated C10 version, launched in mid-May, has been well-received for its value and features, helping drive Leapmotor’s record-breaking month, with over 13,000 units sold.

Overall, the whole lineup contributed to the record Leapmotor sales, currently offering six models in China, from city car to SUVs, to reach a wide range of consumer needs.

These figures reflect a consistent upward trend, with May 2025 marking the highest monthly sales volume to date. The significant growth in March and strong performance of the C10 highlight Leapmotor’s accelerating market momentum.

Leapmotor attributes this growth to its expanding product lineup, customer-centric innovation, and commitment to sustainable and affordable mobility.

Leapmotor’s success is also fuelled by the growing trust of Chinese consumers, who are increasingly turning to the brand for its reliable and affordable EVs that meet the needs of a broad customer base, the rich product lineup and the standout C10 thanks to its mid-month refresh and competitive pricing. Strategic partnership with Stellantis, reinforces Leapmotor’s production capabilities and long-term stability.

SOURCE: Stellantis