Leapmotor C10 crowned by Euro NCAP with prestigious 5-star rating

Designed to achieve the best results in the new European automotive impact testing program, the C10 does not disappoint expectations and gets the highest rating

Leapmotor C10 immediately conquers Europe: the new electric D-SUV earns the prestigious five stars in the new Euro NCAP program, confirming the outstanding qualities of the first model in the 51:49 joint venture between Stellantis and Leapmotor, which aims to accelerate and expand the sales of affordable high-tech products outside China, benefiting from Stellantis’ established business presence in international markets.

The European institution awarded the model a score of 89 percent for adult protection, 85 percent for child protection, 77 percent for vulnerable road users, and 76 percent for driving aids. The outstanding result reflects careful engineering design and rigorous safety testing throughout the vehicle genesis. In addition to first-class safety systems, Leapmotor C10 boasts premium equipment and a best-in-class driving experience.

Specifically, the vehicle features a high-strength structure designed to effectively absorb and disperse energy in case of a collision. The materials employed in the construction of the chassis and body have been selected to offer maximum protection without compromising the vehicle’s performance or efficiency. In addition, in terms of passive safety, the C10 is equipped with a comprehensive airbag system, including front and side airbags, a safety curtain, and a center airbag between the front seats.

Within the advanced technological equipment, particularly outstanding is the driver assistance system (ADAS), which consists of 17 driver assistance functions, including automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, blind spot detection, and adaptive cruise control. This system is supported by a centralized electronic and electrical architecture called “Four-Leaf Clover,” a fully self-developed technology that combines a single System-on-Chip (SoC) and a single Microcontroller Unit (MCU) to create a central supercomputing unit. This architecture integrates the cockpit system, intelligent driving system, power domain, and body domain, utilizing high computing power, fast communication, and low latency to enable efficient collaboration among the key components of the vehicle. Centralized computing power allows for efficient synergy between active safety systems, improving reaction speed and overall vehicle reliability.

Another key element is the electronic stability management system (ESP), which helps to maintain the vehicle’s control in harsh driving conditions, such as on slippery surfaces or during emergency maneuvers. This system works in synergy with ABS and traction control to ensure a safe and stable ride. Of course, it also features the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), which alerts the driver to unusual pressure changes, helping to prevent accidents caused by deflated or damaged tires.

Finally, to further enhance safety, the vehicle features high-brightness LED headlights, which provide optimal visibility in all lighting conditions. Rear parking sensors, along with a 360-degree camera, facilitate maneuvering in tight spaces, reducing the risk of collisions at low speeds.

SOURCE: Stellantis