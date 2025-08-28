Leapmotor B10 officially set sail for overseas markets. European launch at Munich IAA in September

The Leapmotor B10, has successfully set sail for Europe

The Leapmotor B10, has successfully set sail for Europe. This global smart, and long-range SUV benchmark product, built on the LEAP 3.5 technology architecture, will be present at the 2025 IAA Mobility Munich in Germany on September 8th, and simultaneously commence deliveries in the European market.

Global layout: accelerating overseas expansion

The global shipment and launch of the Leapmotor B10 not only represent a concentrated demonstration of Leapmotor Automobile’s technological strength and global strategy but also mark a milestone in the upgrade from “product export” to “quality export”. The birth of the Leapmotor B10 embodies the world’s top resources and Leapmotor’s unwavering pursuit of quality. Leapmotor is committed to redefining the standards of smart SUVs with global quality.

Leapmotor B10, casting a global quality, setting a new benchmark for smart SUVs

The shipment of the Leapmotor B10 marks a new stage in Leapmotor’s strategy expansion. Leapmotor International has established more than 700 sales and service outlets in about 30 international markets By 2025, the Leapmotor B10 will be launched in over 30 countries and regions including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Among them, Europe is the core market, with the announced list price from €29.900 (please refer to specific local market for price details), making it one of the most competitively positioned electric SUVs in its class.

In the future, Leapmotor will continue to promote high-quality models, provide intelligent, green and pleasant travel solutions for global users, and write a new chapter of brand globalization.

September’s IAA Munich, stay tuned.

SOURCE: Stellantis