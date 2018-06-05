Leading transition partner VDL Bus & Coach presents Europe’s largest electric bus fleet

Aiming for Zero – the AML concession

The order of e-buses for Amstelland Meerlanden’s electric bus fleet is still the largest order for VDL Bus & Coach, and with 100 e-buses it is the largest electric bus fleet within a single operation in Europe. A number of lines in this concession even operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 49 Schipholnet buses operate on high frequency ring lines around Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Those buses are configured to accommodate the high volume traffic on these lines and have a 4-door configuration for optimum passenger flow. The 51 R-net buses are intended for regional transport and operate between Uithoorn, Amstelveen, Schiphol and Amsterdam City Centre. The 100 articulated e-buses collectively cover up to 30,000 km per day and are fitted with the latest generation of quick-charging batteries. These batteries are charged in 20 minutes or less at charging points along the route, allowing 24-hour service. The complexity and scope of this operation have given VDL Bus & Coach relevant experience in the area of large e-bus orders.

Strong growing market demand

In addition to the Netherlands and Germany, VDL Citeas Electric are now also in operation in Luxembourg. So far, VDL Bus & Coach has completed 14 electric projects. There are currently 220 electric VDL buses in operation, which together have already driven more than 10,000,000 emission-free kilometres. More than 10 new projects are currently in the pipeline, for deliveries to France, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Belgium. The total order book includes over 160 fully electric buses, and for many of those projects VDL Bus & Coach will also serve as general contractor. This means VDL Bus & Coach will not only be responsible for the delivery of e-buses but also for implementation of the charging infrastructure, project management and repair and maintenance of the entire system.

VDL Bus & Coach continues to innovate in the field of batteries, charging technology and design of the buses, mostly in collaboration with VDL ETS (Enabling Transport Solutions), in order to meet customer requirements. VDL ETS, like VDL Bus & Coach, is part of VDL Groep; its focus is research, development, prototyping and testing of new concepts, mainly for transport-related heavy-duty activities. With VDL ETS as main innovation partner, VDL Bus & Coach is an industry leader in offering solutions with an optimum Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The positive attributes for which the Citea range is known – lightweight construction, low energy consumption and modular construction – are also found in the electric versions and keep the total costs of all types of Citeas Electric as low as possible. By continuing to innovate and deliver customization, VDL Bus & Coach intends to maintain its position as a European market leader in the years to come.

VDL Bus & Coach as transition partner

Demand for electric buses in calls for tenders is growing rapidly, and it is critical that transport operators can count on partnering with a supplier that has practical experience in the field of E- Mobility. The scope of this experience must extend beyond just building electric buses to include implementation and maintenance of the charging stations, support for connection to the power grid and training of personnel. Beyond being just a bus supplier, VDL Bus & Coach is a complete system supplier and can provide the customer with any or all of these services they may require. The goal of VDL Bus & Coach is to make a fundamental contribution towards achieving emission- free public transport, or in other words: AIMING FOR ZERO.