On January 13, with the theme of “Leading in China, Aiming for the world”, the HAVAL Global 5-million-sales Grand Ceremony and Global Strategic Conference was held in the HAVAL R&D Center in Baoding. HAVAL owners, Chinese and foreign experts, partners and over 500 media from all over the world gathered to share the success and joy of HAVAL Global 5-million-sales and witness the release of the “521” Globalization Strategic Blueprint of HAVAL.

By the end of 2018, the accumulated global sales of HAVAL SUV has exceeded 5 million, becoming the first professional SUV brand in China to enter the 5 Million Club. For nine years in a row, HAVAL SUV topped the list of SUVs sold in China. As the sales leader of the HAVAL brand, HAVAL H6 has created a new myth as the sales champion for cumulative 67 months in the SUV market. It is worth mentioning that the sales volume of newly launched F5 and F7 models of the F-series has exceeded 10,000 in December 2018, becoming a new force of HAVAL for new sales record.

The release of the 521 Globalization Strategy marks a new era of HAVAL

As the founder of the HAVAL brand, Wei Jianjun always focuses on the future. In the event, he made a speech with the theme of “Global Dream·China Heart”. He said that the globalization of Chinese brands is an inevitable trend. In the future development, HAVAL must go global to create products with global competitiveness, to build a globally influential brand, and to become the global SUV leader. At the ceremony, Wei Jianjun officially released the HAVAL 521 Globalization Strategy, that is, to realize the single annual sales volume of 2 million vehicles within 5 years and become the global No.1 professional SUV brand. The release of this strategy indicates that in the near future, HAVAL will become the global No.1 SUV brand. The speech was warmly applauded on the spot.

Meanwhile, Wei Jianjun has made a grand blueprint for HAVAL’s future technology research and development, intelligent network, and new energy development.

At present, HAVAL has established eight R&D centers around the world, including smart drive, intelligent network, new energy and modeling. The continuous improvement of global R&D layout provides leading technical support for HAVAL to create products with global competitiveness. At the same time, it has also established a new technology incubation laboratory in Silicon Valley to carry out research and development of cutting-edge technologies in cooperation with international technology giants. In the next five years, the total investment in global R&D of HAVAL will exceed 30 billion yuan, which will continuously consolidate the technical strength and deepen the R&D of leading technologies.

In terms of the R&D of intelligent network, HAVAL will build a full-scenario intelligent service system with a trinity of basic technology, user thinking and personalized service, and build a 5G global alliance ecosystem in cooperation with the Internet of Everything platform, so as to meet the needs of users in 24 global language regions.

In terms of the R&D of new energy, HAVAL has invested billions of yuan and taken the leading position. With the second generation series and parallel hybrid technology, HAVAL has created high-quality SUV products in the world. The technological innovation in the field of FCEV enables HAVAL to stay ahead of the times in terms of the R&D of hydrogen power, and HAVAL can thus create the world’s leading hydrogen-powered SUV products. In the future, HAVAL will comprehensively explore package solutions such as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen power to create high-quality SUVs that meet diversified demands of global consumers.

By 2023, HAVAL plans to launch 20 global products with leading technologies of the new four modernizations, and the ratio of new energy models will exceed 60%. Among them, HAVAL H6 and F7, as the flagship models, aim to be among the world’s top 10 SUVs. Among the new energy models, HAVAL Series-Parallel High-pressure HEV products will be mass produced in 2021. In 2022, HAVAL hydrogen-powered SUV will make its debut at the Beijing Winter Olympics to show China’s strength to the world.

On behalf of HAVAL, Wei Jianjun also launched the initiative to establish a global alliance of Chinese auto enterprises. HAVAL is willing to share innovative global technologies with excellent Chinese self-owned brands, carry out in-depth cooperation in all fields such as new energy, intelligent drive and intelligent network, and promote the globalization of Chinese automobiles, so that China could transform from a major auto importer to a major auto exporter.

Meanwhile, Phil Simmons, the Global Design Director and Vice President of Great Wall, also gave his in-depth interpretation of the global design concept of HAVAL. He defined the future globalization design language of HAVAL as “i-Home Platform”, which includes three trends, i.e., SUV coupe, AI, and platform expansion. The platform can be flexibly expanded into traditional fuel SUV, fuel-cell-powered SUV, plug-in hybrid SUV, hydrogen-powered SUV and other new-energy-powered SUV models. In the future, HAVAL will meet the multiple demands of global consumers with more comfortable, fashionable and intelligent products.

