Leading domestic, industrial and commercial waste management company Willshee’s Waste & Recycling choose new MAN Trucks to bolster fleet

Waste and Recycling specialists Willshee’s of Burton-on-Trent, one of the leading waste and recycling companies in the Midlands, has recently taken delivery of two new specialist MAN vehicles

Painted in the company’s instantly recognisable custom green livery, the vehicles have been specified to meet the requirements of two different operations within this standout fleet. The first of the new vehicles is a TGX 26.520 6×2-2 Tag Axle tractor, this vehicle will be used to collect waste products in conjunction with a 129 cubic yard heavy-duty aluminium walking floor trailer. The second vehicle, a TGS 26.480 6×4 Double-Drive tractor with a NN day cab, will be coupled to an 80 cubic yard Hardox steel tipper.

Both vehicles are powered by the advanced MAN D26 6-cylinder engine, which provides 520hp (383kW) and 480hp (353kW) respectively. This latest generation Euro 6e engine offers the perfect balance between outstanding efficiency, impressive power, and maximum reliability.

Each of the vehicles has been fitted with DVS kits, including Progressive Safe System (PSS) and forward-facing cameras. Both have been specified with factory-ordered transmission-driven PTO’s, which provides the drive needed for hydraulic wet kits for walking floor and tipper operations.

Established in 1984 by founders Keith and Maria Willshee, with just a single truck and ten skips, today Willshee’s Waste & Recycling operates out of two state-of-the-art recycling centres, in Burton on Trent and Swadlincote, and boasts a large fleet of latest-generation vehicles. With second-generation family members heavily involved, today Willshee’s has grown to become the largest independent waste and recycling company in the UK.

With a strong focus on customer care, Willshee’s has expanded the range of services it provides. These now include commercial, trade, and confidential waste management, waste equipment rental, site clearance and demolition, a full suite of waste recycling services, including food, wood, cardboard, and glass products, and a range of skip hire solutions for domestic, commercial and construction customers. They also provide hazardous waste services to the commercial sector throughout the midlands region, offering a fully compliant legal solution with a full certificate of destruction audit trail where required.

In addition, Willshee’s also offers earthmoving and muckaway solutions, grab, plant, tipper and road sweeper hire services, and a range of loose recycled and quarried aggregates, including crushed rocks and gravels of all sizes, concrete, sharp and building sands, and certified and screened topsoil’s, MOT Type 1, and recycled 6F5.

Dean Willshee, Managing Director, commented: “Following a series of MAN demonstrator vehicles, with both tractors and rigids, these are the first MAN trucks we’ve operated within our specialist fleet, so we are very much looking forward to seeing how they bed in and behave over the coming months.

“MAN’s regional fleet sales manager Tony Allenza has provided an attentive and professional service throughout the vehicle’s order, preparation and delivery process, as have our local MAN dealer, MAN Truck & Bus Ripley. This has been recognised and very much appreciated and will undoubtedly be highly valued in the future.”

Individual in their design but sharing the D26 Euro 6e 12.4-litre engine, Willshee’s new tractors both feature the MAN TipMatic® 12-speed transmission. Using CAN Bus data this transmission system enables the vehicle to automatically recognise the load weight and incline conditions and optimise the gear-changing strategy to match. Whether the truck is unladen or fully loaded, MAN TipMatic® automatically selects the ideal gear for pulling away, helping maximise efficiency.

“We aim to provide our customers with an industry leading level of service and to support this we need our vehicles to be both reliable and ready to move at all times,” added Dean. “It’s also important that our vehicles both stand out and look smart too, purveying a professional image and a trusted business partner.”

The TGX 26.520 6×2-2 TAG axle tractor, specified with the 2440mm wide GM cab, offers the driver a spacious and well-appointed interior that ensures maximum driving comfort, ideal for long-haul operation. The TAG axle, once lifted, helps to reduce the vehicles turning circle, decreases tyre wear and at the same time improves manoeuvrability.

The TGS 26.480 6×4 double-drive came specified with the narrower 2240mm NN day cab. This offers a compact cab suitable for local distribution and construction operations. With its double-drive configuration, extra traction is provided ensuring reduced tyre slip in more adverse and challenging conditions.

“The waste and recycling industry can be harsh on vehicles, so to ensure we deliver upon our customer’s expectations we need to operate a multifaceted fleet capable of meeting the daily needs of the industry. These two new MAN vehicles offer different and individual strengths, highlighting our operation’s complexity and challenges. It’s early days but MAN has shown a great understanding of our business needs.” Concluded Dean.

Operating a zero waste to landfill and energy recovery policy, in 2024 Willshee’s processed over 180,000 tonnes of residual waste into fuel which diverted the waste from being sent to landfill. This conversion, often requiring specialist transportation and equipment, occurs through various processing techniques, including sorting, trommelling, and shredding. The resulting products are then used to generate energy at recovery facilities, helping Willshee’s customers reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and avoiding hazardous landfills.

Tony Allenza, MAN Truck & Bus UK Regional Fleet Sales – Midlands, added: “Listening to the demonstrator vehicle feedback and understanding Willshee’s vehicle needs has been a hugely positive experience. This invaluable feedback has formed the basis of a stronger relationship with a conquest customer, leading to two new vehicles in this established and much admired fleet.

“We’re delighted that these vehicles are already delivering upon Dean’s expectations and importantly, our promise. We very much look forward to continuing this relationship.”

The new vehicles were prepared and PDI’d by MAN Truck & Bus Ripley who will service them throughout their working lives.

All MAN vehicles are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and customer-tailored solution maintenance.

The entire MAN range benefits from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus