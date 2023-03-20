Leadership of Traton SE to be strengthened

Dr. Michael Jackstein will also be joining the Executive Board as of April 1, 2023. He will head the combined area Finance and Human Resources at Traton SE, which also includes Business Development. Jackstein previously held, among others, positions in brand and group finance at Volkswagen AG and recently has managed the office of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG and Traton SE. Current Executive Board members of Traton SE Bernd Osterloh (Human Resources) and Annette Danielski (Finance and Business Development) will be leaving the Board at this time.

“The Supervisory Board fully supports the successful strategy of the Executive Board team headed by Christian Levin. In order to drive this strategy forward with even more power, we have decided – with Christian Levin as well as the brand managers Roberto Cortes, Alexander Vlaskamp and Mathias Carlbaum – to ensure continuity and to diversify the management team even more,” said Hans Dieter Pötsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Traton SE, and added: “I would expressly like to thank Annette Danielski and Bernd Osterloh for their contributions towards setting an important course for the transformation of Traton and driving the strategy forward in their areas of responsibility”.

Pötsch said that Annette Danielski had helped shape Traton since 2018 and, among other merits, had played a significant part in the successful IPO, the integration of Navistar as well as the establishment of the group financial services business. She also played a key role in driving forward collaboration between the finance departments of the group’s brands.

With his enormous expertise in the area of human resources and his entrepreneurial ability to shape the company, Bernd Osterloh played a decisive role in the restructuring and realignment of MAN Truck & Bus, for which he was at times also responsible for human resources. According to Pötsch, he played a key role in shaping the interaction of globally operating brands and partnerships as well as the strategic human resources direction of Traton Financial Services.

As already announced, the Traton Truck Board has been extended. The members of this extended leadership team will support the Traton Executive Board in operational and strategic matters. With effect as of April 1, 2023, the committee will include Murat Aksel for the Procurement Division and Stefan Palmgren for the Production Division. The team also includes Anders Williamsson for the Research & Development Division.