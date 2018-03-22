Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv announced ahead of planned spin-off

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announces leaders for Veoneer, Inc. and Autoliv, Inc. ahead of the planned spin-off of Autoliv’s Electronics business, expected to be completed in the third quarter 2018.

Jan Carlson will be the Chief Executive Officer of Veoneer following completion of the spin-off. Mr. Carlson will assume this role within the Veoneer business segment as of April 1, 2018 while continuing to serve in his role of Chairman, President and CEO of Autoliv until the spin-off.

After completion of the spin-off, Mikael Bratt will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Autoliv, which will contain Autoliv’s Passive Safety business segment. Mr. Bratt will remain as President of the Passive Safety business segment of Autoliv until the spin-off.

“I am proud over what the Autoliv team has achieved in the journey to create two great companies out of one and I am very excited about taking on the challenge to lead Veoneer in a fast-growing part of the automotive industry, after eleven years as CEO of Autoliv. In Mikael Bratt Autoliv’s passive safety business gets a strong leader with thirty years of relevant industry experience”, said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO, Autoliv.

Mats Backman will, after completion of the spin-off, continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of Autoliv. As previously announced, Mathias Hermansson will become Chief Financial Officer of Veoneer as of April 1, 2018.

In addition, Johan Löfvenholm, will become Chief Operating Officer of Veoneer following the completion of the spin-off. Mr. Löfvenholm currently serves as President of the Electronics business segment of Autoliv.

At a later date, Autoliv plans to announce the members that will serve on the boards of directors for Autoliv and Veoneer after completion of the spin-off.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.