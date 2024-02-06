Leaders in luxury: Automobili Pininfarina recognised with three international awards

Automobili Pininfarina has kicked off 2024 with three award wins, as it continues to build on the success of a record-breaking previous year

LUXlife Magazine named Automobili Pininfarina ‘Luxury Electric Performance Car Manufacturer of the Year 2024’ at its annual awards.

Celebrating the unparalleled achievements and exceptional creativity in the realm of luxury, LUXlife awards honour the leaders and pioneers who redefine excellence within the industry, setting higher standards of sophistication and elegance. Automobili Pininfarina was a winner within the ‘Leaders in Luxury’ category.

This was followed by another win for the PURA Vision design concept, which was awarded Silver in Conceptual Products / Automotive & Transport Product Design at the 2024 International Design Awards.

PURA Vision represents the beginning of what promises to be a groundbreaking era for electric luxury vehicles and was penned by Chief Design Officer, Dave Amantea. It was unveiled at 2023 Monterey Car Week.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, commented, “Our PURA design philosophy is all about simplicity and timeless beauty, which is designed into every Automobili Pininfarina model. The elegant silhouette and dramatic proportions express this language on PURA Vision, envisioned here as a first-of-its-kind electric Luxury Utility Vehicle (e-LUV).”

The principles of the PURA philosophy, established by Automobili Pininfarina, transform the DNA of iconic models from Pininfarina SpA’s past to define the future, balancing inspiration from iconic classic cars with futuristic elements.

Inspired by classic proportions and exquisite detailing, PURA Vision presents an elegant silhouette with bold cab-rear proportions that combine timeless beauty with exquisite detailing to create a dynamic identity with unmistakable presence. Show-stopping features include its narrow glasshouse and tri-opening pillar-less doors, which provide supreme access to its sophisticated cabin.

Most recently, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina was named Best Electric Hypercar at Robb Report Monaco & Côte d’Azur Car of the Year 2024. Introduced at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it is a tribute to racing legend Nino Farina – nephew of company founder Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina and the first Formula One World Champion.

Each of the five unique examples features an exquisite detail that references a different milestone in Nino’s racing career. Finished in a bespoke Rosso Nino paint complemented by a special livery on the lower body, finished in Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu, the exterior design is completed by the Satin Gold 10-spoke forged aluminium Glorioso alloy wheels.

SOURCE: Pininfarina