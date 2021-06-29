Law enforcement agency testing shows 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder accelerates faster than all police vehicles tested

Every second counts in an emergency: All-new 2021 F-150 Police Responder ®, America’s only pursuit-rated pickup purpose-built for law enforcement, recorded faster 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph and quarter-mile times than any other police vehicle in recent tests

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder® has the best acceleration of any pursuit-rated police vehicle tested, helping law enforcement officers respond quickly to emergencies. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department test data, as well as preliminary test results from Michigan State Police, show the 2021 F-150 Police Responder, America’s only pursuit-rated pickup truck, had the fastest 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph and quarter-mile times of any law enforcement vehicle, including SUVs and sedans.

“Vehicle acceleration and speed contribute to how quickly first responders can safely arrive at an emergency scene,” said Greg Ebel, Ford police vehicle brand manager. “Shaving even a few seconds off response times can make a big difference. Whether responding to an accident on the highway or a distress call from somewhere off-road, law enforcement officers can count on 2021 F-150 Police Responder to get them there fast.”

In Michigan State Police tests, preliminary results show 2021 F-150 Police Responder clocked a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds – 1.2 seconds faster than the outgoing model and at least 0.4 seconds faster than any other vehicle tested. Its 0-100 mph time was 3.7 seconds faster than the 2020 model at 13.1 seconds – 0.8 seconds faster than the runner up. The agency also confirmed the truck’s new 120 mph top speed, a 15 mph increase.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tests showed 2021 F-150 Police Responder hitting the quarter mile in just 14.4 seconds, a full second faster than the 2020 model and 0.4 seconds faster than the closest competitor.

The main drivers of the acceleration improvements are the truck’s increased torque and new torque-on-demand 4×4 transfer case. The F-150 Police Responder standard police-tuned 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine produces 500 lb.-ft. of torque, more than any other pursuit-rated police vehicle. Its automatic four-wheel-drive mode and torque-on-demand transfer case constantly adjust torque to front or rear wheels as needed. This contributes to faster starts because it provides instant traction to all four wheels regardless of road – or off-road – conditions.

The torque-on-demand transfer case also plays a role in the truck’s overall performance, since it facilitates carrying faster speeds when cornering. This was showcased during 32-lap vehicle dynamics tests run by both the Michigan State Police and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The 2021 F-150 Police Responder showed dramatic improvements over the original, cutting 5.8 seconds off its average lap time during the Michigan tests, and 3.6 seconds per lap during the Los Angeles tests. (Los Angeles testing protocols add 400 lbs. of payload to police trucks and SUVs to simulate cargo). Laps in the dynamic tests are run on winding, curving tracks, as well as a tight city course, to simulate real-world pursuit driving conditions.

“The vehicle dynamics course is where the entire vehicle is put to the test,” explained Allen Magolan, Ford police vehicles integration manager. “It shows how well the vehicle’s systems work together to deliver the performance an officer relies on in an unpredictable high-speed situation – its acceleration, straight-line speed, cornering and overall performance.”

Introduced in 2017 as a powerful and capable all-terrain law enforcement tool, F-150 Police Responder is part of America’s best-selling police vehicle lineup.* The truck is built on the all-new 2021 F-150 SuperCrew® platform and engineered to meet a wide range of agency needs – from allowing officers to travel with an assortment of emergency response gear to transporting mobile command centers. It offers the most towing capacity**, payload capacity† and interior passenger volume of any pursuit-rated law enforcement vehicle.

F-150 Police Responder is assembled at Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, and arrives in fleets later this fall.

Pursuit ratings for police vehicles are determined by vehicle manufacturers; passing the vehicle dynamics test conducted in third-party evaluations by Michigan State Police and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is used by Ford for validation of its pursuit-rated claims.

*Based on IHS Markit new vehicle registration data limited to government entities and POL and SSV trim for full year 2020.

**Maximum towing varies based on cargo, accessories and number of passengers; do not tow a trailer during patrol or pursuit situations.

†Maximum payload varies and is based on accessories. See label on door jamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle. Towing, payload, horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

SOURCE: Ford