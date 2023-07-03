Laurent Diot is appointed Director Enlarged Europe for the Citroën Brand, effective 1st July 2023

Laurent Diot is appointed Director Enlarged Europe for the Citroën Brand, effective 1st July 2023. He will report to Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Enlarged Europe, and functionally to Thierry Koskas, Citroën Brand CEO and Stellantis Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

Laurent Diot has over 25 years of international experience in the automotive industry. He joined the Renault Group in 1997 and had several roles in sales, marketing and business development, as well as executive positions in different countries and regions: Europe, Asia, China, South America and Africa. He worked as Managing Director Morocco before coming back to Europe in 2020 as Marketing Director Renault Group France. His previous roles include Deputy General Manager, Sales and Marketing at Dongfeng-Renault Automotive Co. in China and CEO of Renault Portugal.

Laurent Diot joined the Stellantis group in October 2021 as the FIAT Abarth Global Marketing and Communications Director in Turin, Italy. On 1st July 2023, Laurent Diot becomes Director Enlarged Europe for Citroën.

Laurent Diot graduated from l’École Centrale Paris with a master’s degree in Engineering Management.

In his new role as Citroën’s Director Enlarged Europe, Laurent Diot will be responsible for the development and implementation of the brand strategy across Europe.

“I am really happy and excited to welcome Laurent Diot into the Citroën family. His international career, his expertise in sales and business development are strong assets which are in line with our brand’s strategy. I am confident that Laurent will contribute positively to our brand’s growth across Europe and globally” Thierry Koskas, Citroën Brand CEO and Stellantis Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.