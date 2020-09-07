Launching young careers: Audi welcomes new apprentices

Now is the moment: get going with a career! Around 420 apprentices and 23 dual study undergraduates are starting their professional careers today at Audi in Ingolstadt.

The brand with the four rings has been training its career entrants in a total of 18 vocational fields for more than 70 years in Ingolstadt. The first day for the newcomers this year is quite a departure from the usual routine, however. The various vocational groups are being received at the Training Center at different times – “coronavirus-ready” – and brought to the respective group rooms. They are being welcomed there via video by Board of Management Member for Human Resources Sabine Maaßen and by Chairman of the Works Council Peter Mosch, as well as by the older apprentices at Audi, among others. This procedure ensures sufficient distance is maintained between the groups.

“It is especially important to us to guarantee our new apprentices the best possible start in a future-focused apprenticeship, despite the challenging situation,” said Christoph Hermreck, Head of Vocational Training Coordination. Digital learning tools also play a central role: “We’ve already gained a lot of experience in this area through the conversion to digital platforms and virtual learning. The new generation of apprentices is benefiting from this.” Peter Mosch underscores that: “Only a solid and modern apprenticeship can prepare the skilled employees of tomorrow for the challenges of the future in the best possible way. And we are providing our young Audi employees with exactly that kind of training.”

With dual vocational education, the brand with the four rings is offering practical training in future-oriented skills related to connected automobiles and systems, data management, and modern communication systems. Apprentices acquire practical know-how in the Training Center or at learning stations while also being equipped with theoretical knowledge at the vocational school. A new feature this year is the commercial apprenticeship in the area of digitalization management, a broadening of the apprenticeship for former IT management assistants. As an interface function between IT and specialist area, the focus here is also on the digital development of business models and on the topics of data protection and security. Audi is thus adapting its vocational training to the digitalization process within the company and is training specialists in relevant areas at an early stage. For the first time, a paramedic is also being trained. Another offer in the apprenticeship range is the possibility of additional qualification in various vocational fields including digital networking or additive manufacturing (3D printing). These are completed with an additional Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) examination.

In addition to vocational training, the company also offers the dual study program “Audi dual.” In this case, in addition to the theoretical course content, the program also includes practical assignments within the company. “A dual course of study provides a practice-oriented head start into the incredibly wide-ranging careers in our company,” says Marco Reich, Head of Coordination for Dual Courses of Study. The trend towards IT and digitalization, alongside the technical subject of mechanical engineering, can also be seen in the fields of study being offered. The automobile manufacturer is cooperating to this end with the Technical University of Ingolstadt and the Technical University of Munich.

After successful completion, the automotive company guarantees students and apprentices a permanent position.

SOURCE: Audi