Launch of a new dedicated DS network as orders open for DS 7 Crossback with range, pricing and specifications announced

For DS Automobiles, today is a big moment for the brand in the UK, as it realises its ambition to open orders for DS 7 CROSSBACK, the new DS SUV, through its emerging new dedicated DS Network.

With growing awareness for the DS brand, formed on 1 June 2014, DS Automobiles is now opening orders for the full range of DS 7 CROSSBACK – the first deliveries of which will start early 2018 – to meet the needs of drivers in search of a new automotive experience with unique sensations.

After the La Première launch edition was made available to order in May 2017 (and is still reservable online until 31 December 2017), the full range of DS 7 CROSSBACK are now available to order. For the launch of the DS SUV, innovation and savoir-faire from Paris, bespoke and personalised vehicles are the order of the day. Trailblazers, trend enthusiasts; customers looking for a new and premium automotive experience with unique sensations will have the choice of four different interior styles (Inspirations), four high performance, punchy and efficient engines and 15 high-tech features, with UK prices at launch from £28,050 to £43,535 (£50,000 with the DS 7 CROSSBACK PHEV E-Tense 4×4).

DS 7 CROSSBACK – MODEL/ENGINE RANGE OTR PRICING

DS 7 CROSSBACK – ELEGANCE

BlueHDi 130 Manual

£28,050 DS 7 CROSSBACK – PERFORMANCE LINE

BlueHDi 130 Automatic

BlueHDi 180 Automatic

PureTech 225 Automatic

£31,435

£36,335

£34,985 DS 7 CROSSBACK – PRESTIGE

BlueHDi 130 Manual

BlueHDi 180 Automatic

PureTech 225 Automatic

£34,435

£39,335

£38,985 DS 7 CROSSBACK – ULTRA PRESTIGE

BlueHDi 180 Automatic

PureTech 225 Automatic

£43,535

£43,185

DS 7 CROSSBACK – E-TENSE PHEV 4×4 (available from mid-2019)

E-Tense PHEV 4×4 (combining petrol PureTech 200 and two 80kW electric motors) c£50,000

DS 7 CROSSBACK: A BESPOKE RANGE

For an interior to reflect a personality, customers have a choice of 5 Inspirations

The interior of DS 7 CROSSBACK is chic and contemporary, showcasing the expertise of the brand’s teams. Reflecting the philosophy behind DS design –personalisation –it is available in a choice of different trims, with the spotlight on materials. The interiors, called DS Inspirations, take their style cues from Paris, the birthplace of the brand.

The iconic landmark of Place de la Bastille inspired the first Inspiration. Its premium, innovative materials, textured patterns and padded upholstery, and subtle finishes with warm gold and silver accents echo this famous monument. The DS Inspiration Bastille offers a unique design for those seeking a break with convention.

offers a unique design for those seeking a break with convention. Inspired by the famous street and imbued with characteristic Parisian elegance, DS Inspiration Rivoli transports the customer onto the eponymous street, with its luxury boutiques, famous Tuileries Garden and prestigious Palaces. Premium materials such as leather, combined with high-end diamond-shaped decoration allow the customer to express their personality and culture with a sophisticated air.

transports the customer onto the eponymous street, with its luxury boutiques, famous Tuileries Garden and prestigious Palaces. Premium materials such as leather, combined with high-end diamond-shaped decoration allow the customer to express their personality and culture with a sophisticated air. DS Inspiration Opéra , echoes the eclectic architecture and premium materials (gold and marble) of the interior of one of the most prestigious opera houses in the world, everything has been carefully thought out and designed to be captivating. The eponymous DS Inspiration follows suit, with a high-end finish in Nappa leather (in basalt black or chestnut brown) to embodies this spirit of fascination and created for customers who want to put their personal mark on their vehicle in a bold and captivating way.

, echoes the eclectic architecture and premium materials (gold and marble) of the interior of one of the most prestigious opera houses in the world, everything has been carefully thought out and designed to be captivating. The eponymous DS Inspiration follows suit, with a high-end finish in Nappa leather (in basalt black or chestnut brown) to embodies this spirit of fascination and created for customers who want to put their personal mark on their vehicle in a bold and captivating way. For people who like to combine sporty design with elegance in all settings: The DS Inspiration PERFORMANCE LINE . Like the whole range, the interior is ideal for drivers who believe sport and performance are not extravagant modes of expression, but an everyday state of mind. The use of Alcantara responds to this requirement; boasting performance with refinement.

. Like the whole range, the interior is ideal for drivers who believe sport and performance are not extravagant modes of expression, but an everyday state of mind. The use of Alcantara responds to this requirement; boasting performance with refinement. A fifth Parisian Inspiration, named DS Inspiration Faubourg, will add to the range of DS 7 CROSSBACK interiors with the launch of the PHEV Hybrid E-Tense 4×4. The pinnacle of luxury and art in Paris, Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré houses the Presidential residence, the Elysée Palace, as well as Embassies alongside fashion boutiques and high-end art galleries. Designed for those who particularly appreciate travel and luxury, this Inspiration features the finest materials such as leather and ebony wood.

For dynamic driving with confidence, four internal-combustion engines and an 8-speed automatic gearbox are available from launch. DS 7 CROSSBACK will ultimately have five powerful and efficient engines, the DS SUV offers, at launch in the UK, four engines compliant with the latest Euro 6.2 emission control standard:

Two turbo petrol engines: the 4-cylinder PureTech 180 or PureTech 225, are both coupled with the new state-of-the-art 8-speed (EAT8) automatic gearbox as standard. With these two engines, excellent performance is possible with 250 and 300Nm of torque available from 1,900rpm and with fuel economy of 48.7mpg.

Two turbocharged diesel engines: BlueHDi 130 with a manual gearbox or BlueHDi 180 with an automatic gearbox, have 300Nm of torque at 1,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm respectively. All have Fuel economy of more than 56mpg (70.6mpg and 57.6mpg respectively).

These different engines are equipped with the most advanced technologies (injection pressure of 200bar for PureTech petrol engines, a Stop&Start system, and much more besides), guaranteeing best-in-class fuel economy. With these features, DS 7 CROSSBACK offers enhanced driving pleasure and efficient performance. The fifth version arrives in mid-2019 as the high-performance Plug-in Hybrid petrol-Electric Vehicle (PHEV) – ‘E-Tense 4×4’, with 300hp, four-wheel-drive system and 35mile driving range in zero emissions mode (on WLTP cycle). To achieve these features, it combines a 200hp petrol engine with two electric motors of 80kW combined with a battery output of 90kW.

For relaxed driving in complete safety, high-tech equipment equips DS 7 CROSSBACK as standard or is available as an option. For supreme comfort customers can specify DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION (standard-fit on PRESTIGE and ULTRA PRESTIGE models and a £1,000 option on ELEGANCE and PERFORMANCE LINE versions with PureTech 225 and BlueHDi 180 power units). The 21st-Century DS suspension anticipates defects in the road through a camera that detects bumps and pot holes 5-metres ahead and continuously, and independently, controls the four shock absorbers to make them firmer or softer.

With over 15 breakthrough innovations, the cutting edge technological equipment available on DS 7 CROSSBACK gives further levels of peace of mind to the driver with greater ability to use the performance provided by the efficient power units. Available as an option, the customer can choose to add DS CONNECTED PILOT – a first step towards autonomous driving (standard-fit on ULTRA PRESTIGE models), with the cost-option of DS NIGHT VISION for day and night visibility. DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING is another safety feature, able to detect signs of fatigue or distraction in the driver.

A MULTICHANNEL DS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

400 DS STORE AND SALONS across Europe, and trained DS EXPERT ADVISORS

From January 2018, customers, prospects and the curious can discover and buy the DS 7 CROSSBACK from the 400 DS STORES and DS SALONS worldwide (in the UK there will be 30 open by the end of the year, rising to 60 in 2018) with DS Urban Store sited at Westfield London, but customers don’t have to wait until then to experience it, with DS VIRTUAL VISION.

DS VIRTUAL VISION, the full-scale HD DS virtual configurator

Customers can view every model of DS 7 CROSSBACK up close with their choice of Inspiration and equipment on display, courtesy of the DS VIRTUAL VISION 3D immersive experience. Equipped with an HTC Vive headset, customers and prospects can configure each feature, the body colour (9 colour choices, in three types of finish: pearlescent, metallic or opaque), down to the finest detail and at full size scale. Most importantly, they will be able to appear to take it for a spin on Place de la Concorde in Paris, sit inside it, and visualise the driving aids through this virtual reality tool. For the launch of the DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS VIRTUAL VISION, is available in DS Stores, after having the opportunity to present the first generation of DS models as part of events, it is becoming an important tool available to the network to enable customers to choose their DS, adapted to the characteristics of each market

DS EXPERT ADVISORS trained in customer expectations

As well as building the DS network, and because the brand’s ambition is to embody French expertise in luxury in the automotive industry, it has created a full training programme; DS ACADEMY CAMP. The result: DS sales people (DS Expert Advisors) have been trained in the expectations and demands of high-end customers. By the end of the year, some 450 DS Expert Advisors in the world will have visited Paris for this training.

AN ONLY YOU EXPERIENCE: THE CUSTOMER FRONT AND CENTRE

A key initiative of the brand over the past years is the Only You programme to put the customer at the centre of the DS ambition. It focuses on three principles: the customer has the choice of approaching DS or asking DS to come to them, their mobility is guaranteed and DS is available to respond to its customers.

As part of this programme, a number of initiatives are being implemented in the DS Stores and DS Salons. For example, the DS VALET service is operational in four countries and will be coming to all network outlets in 2018. To be on hand for the customer at all times, dedicated DS Rent services will open.

The arrival of DS 7 CROSSBACK marks the beginning of a new product range from DS Automobiles and is the first of a second-phase of all-new models that are being launched in relatively quick succession.

DS 7 CROSSBACK is an SUV with a strong and distinctive personality, and ideally proportioned to embody the perfect balance between comfort and style, and leads with many desirable features;

CHARISMATIC IN DESIGN

– Elegant and comfortable proportions

– DS ACTIVE LED VISION

– Hypnotic 3D rear lights

– Two 12” instrumentation screens with innovative interface

FRENCH LUXURY KNOW-HOW

– Choice of DS Inspiration interiors with the elegance of premium materials

– Guided by an obsession for detail

– Magnified interior roominess

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

– High levels of driving comfort

– PHEV & EAT8

– DS PILOT – Autonomous driving 2.0

– DS SAFETY: DS NIGHT VISION

– DS LOUNGE: DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION

DS 7 CROSSBACK is a stylish vehicle that features a wide range of attributes. Taking the first step towards autonomous driving, innovative technologies such as DS ACTIVE LED VISION, DS CONNECTED PILOT and DS DRIVER ATTENTION ASSIST increase safety, comfort and peace of mind for both the driver and the passengers. For the exterior, a new diamond-effect grille, horizontal chrome DS Wings and LED rotating headlamps create dynamic lines on the body front, while the interior is available with a choice of four DS Inspiration ambiences reflecting the DS concept of even more personalisation options.

With its LED light signatures, unique interior stitching techniques, and the motorised watch by B.R.M placed on the dashboard, as featured on DS E-TENSE concept, DS 7 CROSSBACK represents the brand’s vision for the future.

DS 7 CROSSBACK is available in four model choices with progressive levels of enhanced specification. A wide-range of efficient diesel and petrol engines are available with manual and automatic gearboxes.

The range starts with the DS 7 CROSSBACK – ‘ELEGANCE’ model. It and all models feature:

CHARISMATIC DESIGN

18 inch ‘BUENOS AIRES’ Black Onyx diamond-cut alloy wheels

DS front face with black grille and chromed DS Wings

DS 3D rear lights

Gloss Black exterior door mirrors

DS badge on the bonnet with chrome inserts

DS Monogram on the rear tailgate

Tinted and acoustic rear windscreen

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

Electric parking brake

Lane Departure Warning

Driver Attention Warning

Rear parking sensors

LED front foglights with cornering light function

Manual ‘Follow me Home’ lighting

UNIQUE FRENCH LUXURY KNOW-HOW

DS Inspiration BASTILLE

Bronze Harmony cloth, dashboard and door panels

Leather steering wheel with chrome mounted controls

Leather gear knob

Front armrest including double cup holder

One of two models projected to be a best-selling model is the DS 7 CROSSBACK – ‘PERFORMANCE LINE’.

CHARISMATIC DESIGN

19 inch ‘BEIJING’ Black Onyx diamond-cut alloy wheels

Carmin centre caps with DS logo*

DS ACTIVE LED VISION

Dark tinted rear windows

Dark tinted and heated rear windscreen

Gloss Black front grille

Textured Black DS Wings*

Aluminium pedals

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

DS ACTIVE LED VISION

High beam assist

12 inch HD touchscreen

12.3 inch digital cluster

DS Connect Nav

DS Sensorial Drive*: Cashmere or Titanium modes

DS spotlight LED on door mirrors

DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION**

UNIQUE FRENCH LUXURY KNOW-HOW

DS Inspiration PERFORMANCE LINE

Basalt Black Harmony Alcantara® and faux leather seats

Alcantara® dashboard and door panels with stitching

Perforated leather steering wheel with contrast stitching*

Premium leather gear knob

PERFORMANCE LINE interior badging*

Heated front seats

2 way electric lumbar adjustment

*Exclusive to the PERFORMANCE LINE trim level

**Depending on the engine (PureTech 225 and BlueHDi 180)

The other anticipated popular version is the DS 7 CROSSBACK ‘PRESTIGE’ model.

CHARISMATIC DESIGN

19 inch ‘ROMA’ Grey Anthra diamond-cut alloy wheels

Chromed side-markers on the front door with DS Inspiration name

Crystal controls

Modularity Pack (Boot):

– Two position floor

– Lateral storage

– Chromed entry sill

– 12V socket

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

Automatic ‘Follow me Home’ lighting

Full LED ambient lighting

Advanced Safety Pack:

Front parking sensors

Reversing camera

Wireless charging for Smartphone

UNIQUE FRENCH KNOW-HOW

DS Inspiration RIVOLI

Mixed Claudia and Nappa leather dashboard and door panels

RIVOLI Monogram on the dashboard

B.R.M R180 Timepiece

Premium leather steering wheel

Front and rear carpet mats

Electric Seats Pack:

– Electric Driver and passenger seats

– Electrically foldable backrest with central armrest

– Electric Driver and passenger seats – Electrically foldable backrest with central armrest Ventilated front seats with massage function

The DS 7 CROSSBACK ‘ULTRA PRESTIGE’ is the top-of-the-range model.

CHARISMATIC DESIGN

20 inch ‘TOKYO’ Gloss Black diamond-cut alloy wheels

Electric opening panoramic sunroof with LED lighting

PolyAmbient Lighting: interior LED lighting including 8 colours

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

DS Urban Pack:

– DS Park Pilot

– 360 0 Vision

– DS Park Pilot – 360 Vision Easy Access Pack:

– Electric tailgate opening with loaded arm access

– Keyless entry & start

– Electric tailgate opening with loaded arm access – Keyless entry & start DS Connected Pilot:

– Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

– Lane Keeping Assist

– Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go – Lane Keeping Assist FOCAL Electra® HiFi system

UNIQUE FRENCH KNOW-HOW

DS Inspiration OPERA

Basalt Black Harmony Nappa Art leather seats

Basalt Black Nappa leather dashboard and door panels

Pearl stitching on the dashboard and door panels

Front and rear leather grab handles

Available to order until 31st December 2017, the DS 7 CROSSBACK La Première Limited Edition exclusive launch model is a high specification collection model. La Première is stylish and full of innovation, heralding DS 7 CROSSBACK – a refined and technically advanced SUV.

DS 7 CROSSBACK LA PREMIÈRE

20 inch ‘Paris’ gloss Black Onyx diamond-cut alloy wheels

Interior DS Inspiration – Art Rubis Leather upholstery, includes

Nappa Leather front/rear seats and dashboard

In-Car Entertainment

12 inch HD touchscreen

DS Connect Nav:

– DAB digital radio

– Bluetooth® handsfree and media streaming

– Mirror Screen with Mirror Link® and Car Play™

– Voice recognition

– Connected satellite navigation

– Wi-Fi

Wireless charging for Smartphone

Interior Style

Bi-Tone Black and Art Rubis leather steering wheel with contrast stitching

‘La Première’ badging on the dashboard

Exclusive B.R.M R180 Timepiece

‘La Première’ carpet mats

Aluminium sport pedals and footrest

Screen scroller with real black crystal

PolyAmbient lighting – interior LED lighting in nine colours

Comfort & Convenience

Electric tailgate opening with loaded arms access

DS CONNECTED PILOT – combines Adaptive Cruise

Control Stop & Go and Lane Keeping Assist (part of Advanced Safety pack)

DS 7 CROSSBACK La Première is priced at £42,650 with either PureTech 225 petrol or BlueHDi 180 diesel and 8-speed automatic transmission and is available to order until 31 December 2017.

Safety & Security

DS Connect Box emergency and assistance system

DS Driver Attention Monitoring

Advanced Safety Pack:

– Lane Keeping Assist

– Active Blind Spot Detection

– Extended Traffic Sign Recognition

– Driver Attention Alert

Safety kit including triangle, first aid kit and yellow vest

Exterior Style

Laser-etched exterior door mirrors

‘La Première ‘ Monogram on the bonnet

‘La Première’ badges on the front doors

Electrically, folding and dimming door mirrors with DS spotlight LED

Inox roof rails

Lighting & Visibility

DS Active LED Vision headlights

LED Daytime Running Lights

DS LED 3D rear lights

LED front fog lights with cornering function

Heated rear windscreen

Full technical and performance information will be released separately.

A video of the online Press Conference can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1ViGh6Hy-w

For more information on DS Automobiles, visit the DS Website www.dsautomobiles.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.