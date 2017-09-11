Lauchlan McIntosh elected new Global NCAP Chairman

Lauchlan McIntosh has been elected Global NCAP Chairman at the organisations annual meeting held in Antwerp today. He succeeds Max Mosley who is retiring as Chairman having served in this role since Global NCAP’s formation in 2011.

Lauchlan McIntosh, incoming Global NCAP Chairman said:

“I am very honoured to be elected as Global NCAP’s new Chairman. Global NCAP’s work has fundamentally changed vehicle safety worldwide, I’ve been proud to be part of that work as a member of the Board of Trustees and look forward to continuing to do so as Chairman.

“I want to thank Max for his leadership and great work, he has been a true champion of road safety and an inspiration.”

Max Mosley, outgoing Global NCAP Chairman said:

“I wish Lauchlan the best of luck in his new position. I’ve had the pleasure to know him for many years and seen first-hand his contribution to car safety during his 20 year tenure as Chairman of the Australasian NCAP. I’m confident he will do a great job and happy to have left Global NCAP in his charge.”

David Ward, Global NCAP Secretary General said:

“Lauchlan is an extraordinary champion for road safety in Australia and around the world. He has always shown determined leadership, whether as Executive Director of the Australian Automobile Association, Chairman of the Australasian New Car Assessment Program, and President of the Australasian College of Road Safety. Since Global NCAP’s foundation he has made a huge contribution serving on our Board of Trustees. I look forward to working with him to help fulfil the mission and objectives of Global NCAP.”

As well as being Global NCAP’s latest Chairman, Lauchlan McIntosh has been President of the Australasian College of Road Safety since 2007 and was Chairman of the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) for over 20 years. He was recently appointed Principal Advisor to the new Ministerial Inquiry into the Australian National Road Safety Strategy.

From 1994 to 2006 Lauchlan was the Executive Director of the Australian Automobile Association (AAA). He was an inaugural director of the International Roads Assessment Program (iRAP) and a past President of Intelligent Transport Systems Australia.

In 2007, he was appointed a Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia for his service to the community through significant contributions to the development and promotion of road and motor vehicle safety programs, and to the mining industry, and awarded the Roads Australia John Shaw Medal in 2013.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.