Latitude partners with AMPECO to deploy 10,000+ EV charging points across Italy and Southern Europe

Latitude, an Italian energy technology company with 12 years of experience in renewable energy and asset management, today announced a strategic partnership with AMPECO, a leading EV charging software management platform provider, to transform EV charging infrastructure across Italy with a comprehensive ESG-driven solution

We’re excited to announce that Latitude, an Italian energy technology company with 12 years of experience in renewable energy and asset management, has selected AMPECO as its comprehensive EV charging management platform provider. This strategic partnership will power Latitude’s ambitious expansion plans under the new e-mobility brand ELEVEN, targeting 10,000 charging points across Italy within five years while maintaining the company’s commitment to sustainable, green energy solutions.

Built on a foundation of sustainability excellence, this collaboration represents more than a business partnership – it’s a comprehensive ESG-driven approach to transforming Italy’s EV charging infrastructure. All charging stations will be powered exclusively by certified green energy sourced through Latitude’s extensive renewable energy portfolio, while the company operates from an environmentally sustainable facility and maintains rigorous ESG reporting standards that set new benchmarks for the industry.

A strategic vision built on renewable energy expertise

Latitude’s entry into the EV charging market represents a natural evolution of the company’s deep expertise in renewable energy. With proven experience in the renewables sector and a track record managing energy assets for major Italian companies, Latitude brings unique advantages to the competitive Italian EV charging landscape. The company has secured €2 million in funding specifically for initial operations, providing the financial stability needed to execute its ambitious expansion plans.

“We already faced a similar technical progress with solar energy between 2006-2012 in Italy, when there was huge resistance and negative communication against renewables. Now we’re seeing the same pattern with electric vehicles, but we know how to navigate these challenges and communicate effectively in this environment.” Franco Valentini, General Manager at Latitude

The company’s approach is firmly rooted in sustainability, leveraging synergies with sister company GreenGo, which has a pipeline of 1.8 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across Italy. This integration positions Latitude to offer truly green charging experiences while maintaining cost competitiveness in a challenging market.

From eMSP foundation to ambitious CPO expansion with enhanced interoperability

Latitude’s market presence begins with establishing itself as an e-Mobility Service Provider (eMSP), focusing on high-power fast charging access across Italian highways through strategic agreements with five major operators. The partnership will also enable seamless integration with the best roaming hub, enhancing interoperability across fast and ultra fast charging networks. This initial phase will establish operational processes while the company prepares for its primary business focus: becoming a leading charge point operator.

The collaboration between Latitude and AMPECO will deliver superior EV driver experiences through a fully branded white-label app that provides seamless access to charging services, real-time station availability, transparent pricing, and comprehensive charging session management. This user-centric approach ensures that EV drivers have the tools and information they need for confident, stress-free charging experiences.

“Our goal is to have 10,000 chargers in operation within five years. We have already secured a €2 million investment for the first year of activities, and we plan to attract private equity funding to accelerate our expansion timeline.” Franco Valentini, General Manager at Latitude

The AMPECO platform directly addresses critical reliability challenges that plague the Italian EV charging market. Through AMPECO’s comprehensive capabilities, including real-time monitoring with instant alerts, remote diagnostics that resolve 70-80% of issues automatically, and advanced analytics for proactive customer support, Latitude can ensure the reliable charging experiences and superior EV driver experiences that Italian EV drivers currently lack.

Targeting the underserved enterprise employee market

While Italy’s EV charging landscape is highly competitive, Latitude has identified a strategic niche: providing charging solutions for enterprise employees. The company leverages existing relationships with 110+ major Italian energy consumers, secured through a recent government tender worth €25 million annually for three years.

“We’re focusing on companies with 500-1000 employees because the fleet management market is already covered by charger manufacturers, but the employee charging market remains largely unaddressed. This gives us a unique positioning advantage.” Matteo Sedda, Business Development Manager at Latitude

Starting with 50kW chargers for enterprises, the company will expand to hotels, restaurants, cinemas, and other destination charging locations.

Operational excellence through strategic partnership and AI

Latitude’s lean operational model aims to maintain no more than 25 employees while scaling to thousands of charging points. The company achieves this efficiency through strategic partnerships with local EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contractors for final-mile services including permitting, design, construction, and after-sales support, while leveraging advanced digital processes and AI to optimize internal operations.

“We’ve trained our employees in big data and AI management, with dedicated specialists focused on applying AI to optimize and automate our processes. This allows us to maintain low structural costs while ensuring operational excellence.” Franco Valentini, General Manager at Latitude

The partnership with AMPECO extends far beyond software provision to include strategic guidance and support, reflecting both companies’ commitment to long-term success rather than transactional relationships. Both companies share a vision for innovation, with AMPECO’s advanced AI-powered issue detection capabilities complementing Latitude’s own artificial intelligence initiatives to create truly intelligent charging infrastructure.

Building Italy’s sustainable e-mobility future

For both Latitude and AMPECO, this collaboration represents a strategic alignment toward transforming Italy’s EV charging infrastructure while setting new standards for reliability and sustainability. The partnership addresses growing demand for dependable EV charging solutions while leveraging Italy’s expanding renewable energy capacity.

Latitude exemplifies the forward-thinking companies driving change in Europe’s EV charging landscape. Their deep renewable energy expertise combined with their focus on reliability and sustainability aligns perfectly with AMPECO’s mission to provide flexible, comprehensive software for successful EV charging operations. We’re proud to support their ambitious growth with our white-label, hardware-agnostic platform.” Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO

As Latitude prepares to launch the ELEVEN brand, the AMPECO platform provides the software foundation needed to deliver reliable, sustainable charging experiences while maintaining rapid deployment schedules across Italy’s challenging but promising EV market.

This partnership demonstrates how combining advanced EV charging software platforms with deep renewable energy expertise can accelerate the transition to sustainable e-mobility transportation while delivering superior experiences for EV drivers.

SOURCE: AMPECO