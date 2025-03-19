Latin NCAP: Nissan new Kicks surprises with five stars

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, publishes today the first crash tests results for 2025 with a five star result for the Nissan New Kicks

The Nissan New Kicks, currently produced in Mexico, achieved five stars. The New Kicks that offers 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and ADAS technologies as standard, achieved 90.32% in Adult Occupant, 91.84% in Child Occupant, 75.60% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 85.17% in Safety Assist. The car was assessed in frontal impact, side impact, pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, ESC, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for Vulnerable Road Users (VRU), AEB City, AEB Interurban and Speed Assist Systems (SAS). The New Kicks is the first Nissan model manufactured in the region that offers AEB as standard in all its versions.

The New Kicks showed, in general, good performance with stable structure in the frontal impact. Passenger airbag deployment could be improved as a slight risk of injury to the passenger’s neck and head was detected in the frontal impact. The front door opened during the side impact test. The model showed full child passenger protection. Pedestrian Protection showed poor performance in the upper leg in almost all areas. AEB performance showed robust responses in all test scenarios. SAS met the technical requirements and is fitted as standard. Blind Spot Detection and Lane Support systems are available as optional but they were not tested. The model was tested as a voluntary decision of the manufacturer and the result is valid for all New Kicks.

Latin NCAP tests the most basic passive safety specification of the models and strongly recommends to buy those versions equipped with tested good performing ADAS technologies, such as AEB, which in this case, is standard fitted.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said: “Congratulations to Nissan’s new five stars achievement. Nissan’s corporate shift to safer cars is remarkable. After the official test, Nissan kept improving the new Kicks which confirms its commitment to safety and good performing products. This result gives a clear message to consumers that five star performing models in more affordable segments are possible and are reaching our markets. The New Kicks together with the T-Cross and Tracker bring safer choices to the increasingly popular small SUV segment. Nissan is still lagging behind in the pick up segment so relevant for the fleet sector, where its NP300’s rating has more than 4 years and competitors’ like Ranger and L200 recently showed five star performances. Latin NCAP calls all governments to bring mandatory star rating safety labelling in support of independent and clear information to consumers.”

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said: “The five-star rating of the Nissan New Kicks is an example of the positive impact that Latin NCAP’s independent vehicle safety assessments have on the automotive industry. We congratulate Nissan for its commitment to safety, evidenced by the incorporation of ADAS technologies and a robust structure. This achievement is an encouraging sign for consumers in Latin America and the Caribbean, who deserve safer vehicles regardless of segment or price. However, challenges remain. It is critical that Nissan extends this same level of safety to other models, especially its most popular vehicles like the NP300, as it continues to lag behind its newer competitors. We also urge the manufacturer to continue strengthening side-impact protection and airbag deployment, ensuring the best possible response in real-life scenarios. Latin NCAP will continue promoting improvements throughout the region and reaffirms the importance of transparent information so that consumers can make informed decisions about their safety and that of their families.”

SOURCE: Nissan