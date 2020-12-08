Latin NCAP latest results: Zero for popular models HB20 And Ka

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, , latest results were released today with two disappointing zero stars for the New Hyundai HB20 and the Ford Ka, followed by a hopeful commitment by Ford to improve the model.

The , produced in Brazil, with double airbags as standard, was rated with zero stars under Latin NCAPs new protocol. The popular hatchback and sedan version achieved 19% in Adult Occupant box, 10% in Child Occupant box, 43% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users box and 14% in Safety Assist box. With an average frontal impact protection, the side impact showed poor protection to the chest bringing the points for this test to zero. Whiplash test also showed poor performance plus the not standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC) explains the overall result.

The , produced in Brazil, with double airbags as standard, was rated with zero stars under Latin NCAPs new protocol. The popular hatchback and sedan version, second best-selling model in Brazil, achieved 34% in the Adult Occupant box, 9% in the Child Occupant box, 50% in the Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road Users box and 7% in the Safety Assist Box. With an average frontal impact protection, the side impact showed weak protection to the chest affecting negatively the full score. Whiplash test also showed poor performance plus the not standard ESC explains the overall result.

Both models were tested in Frontal and Side Impact, Whiplash and Pedestrian Protection. Side Pole Impact was not performed to any of the models as they do not offer side head protection as standard. The Ka and HB20 do not meet United Nations regulations on Pedestrian Protection and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is not offered as standard. Moreover both cars do not have a rescue sheet available according to Latin NCAP’s requirements.

As a consequence of this test and as the consumers requirements evolve, Ford is working to enable improvements in its products. Ford will introduce updates to the safety equipment of the Ka offering ESC and side airbags as standard in all versions. Latin NCAP has already tested the better equipped version of the KA and it showed improvements to the safety performance. The updated rating will be published as soon as Ford makes standard these key safety equipment for all Latin America region.

Latin NCAP does not recommend to buy cars without ESC, pedestrian protection and side body and head airbags.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said:

“We as consumers should reject vehicles from car makers that offer world class standard safety in some markets while in Latin America they offer such poor protection levels as standard. Popular models like the HB20 and Ford Ka are being sold with zero stars while their direct competitor, the New Onix offers 6 airbags, ESC, Pedestrian protection and SBR in front and rear seats as standard and 5 stars safety for adult and child occupants. Latin NCAP encourages Ford and Hyundai to substantially improve the Ka and the HB20 standard safety to the same level of the New Onix very soon”.

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said:

“These Latin NCAP results show once again how global manufacturers still offer in Latin America and the Caribbean low levels of standard safety while the same or similar model offers much higher standard safety in mature economies markets. Consumers must put more pressure on governments to make mandatory star rating labelling of cars and pressure manufacturers to eliminate zero and one star vehicles from the market. Some manufacturers, like Ford, react positively to Latin NCAP results. We hope these promises are reflected in safer vehicles for consumers and we encourage all other manufacturers to follow this path”.

SOURCE: Latin NCAP