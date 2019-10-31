Latin NCAP latest results: SEAT completes top star fleet with the Tarraco while new Duster renews four stars

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, eighth set of results of 2019 was released today with one SEAT model achieving five stars and double Latin NCAP Advanced Award and the new version of the popular Renault Duster renewing four stars for adults.

The recently launched SEAT Tarraco, produced in Germany, comfortably reached top safety rating for Adult and Child Occupant Protection and was awarded with two Latin NCAP Advanced Awards for Pedestrian Protection and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB). SEAT’s new SUV, equipped with 7 airbags as standard: three frontal, two side body and two curtain airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC), achieved a solid five star result for all occupants with a stable structure. During the side impact the front door opened bringing one point reduction to the full score but still comfortably reaching a five stars score. This behaviour is not expected in a car that pass United Nations Regulation 95. Tarraco’s Child Occupant Protection was good with limited protection to the 3 years old chest however it could probably been optimized using rearward facing Child Restraint Systems for the 3 years old dummy. The Tarraco offers standard Pedestrian Protection following United Nations regulations for which was awarded with a Latin NCAP Advanced Award. A second Advanced Award was earned for the availability of optional AEB in the model.

The Renault New Duster, manufactured in Romania, Brazil and Colombia reached four stars for Adult Occupant Protection and three stars for Child Occupant Protection. The new version of the popular SUV model from Renault offers two frontal airbags and Electronic Stability Control as standard safety equipment. The structure was rated as unstable during the frontal crash test and could not withstand further loadings. In the side impact test, the structure showed relevant intrusion that was not expected in such a new version of a car. Both child dummies showed head contact with the interior of the vehicle during the crash which increases the probability of injuries. The New Duster offers standard ISOFIX and top tether anchorages in both rear outboard seats and also offers standard Seatbelt Reminders (SBR) in both front seats. The 3 years old dummy was installed with ISOFIX anchorages and top tether while the 18 months dummy was installed rearward facing using the adult seat belt. The New Duster offers the possibility to disconnect the passenger airbags manually. The New Duster was tested in the Romanian version imported mainly to Chile. The Latin American made versions will be audited as soon as they become available and will be also published.

Latin NCAP recommends consumers from the region to only buy cars offering ESC.

SOURCE: Global NCAP