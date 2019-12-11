Latin NCAP latest results: Corolla’s third five stars result. Renault and Peugeot show improvements and new HB20 renews four stars

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, tenth and last set of results of 2019 was released today with an outstanding result for the New Corolla, a lower than expected result of four stars for the new HB20, a disappointing one star Sandero/Logan/Stepway immediately improved to three stars and a three stars result for the Peugeot 301.

The recently launched , manufactured in Brazil , achieved solid five stars for Adult and Child Occupant Protection. The New Corolla is equipped in all versions with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and 7 airbags as standard: two frontal head body airbags, one driver knee airbag, two side body airbags and two side curtain airbags. The model showed good protection to its occupants in the three crash tests scenarios performed: frontal, side and side pole impact tests. The model also comfortably met to complete a solid five star results for Adult Occupant Protection. The New Corolla also showed remarkable protection for child occupants achieving full points in the dynamic testing by installing both child occupants rearward facing with ISOFIX anchorages, following latest recommended global best practices. Moreover, the New Corolla was awarded with two for Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) optional availability and for its standard Pedestrian Protection according to UN regulations for the Brazilian version. This result is valid for all versions of Corolla available in all Latin America and the Caribbean.

The popular compact sedan , made in Spain, achieved three stars for Adult Occupant Protection and three stars for Child occupant Protection. The 301 has been recently updated and offers four airbags (two front and two side thorax-head airbags) as standard and (over 75%) with individual optional possibility aiming to make it standard equipment in less than two years following Latin NCAP’s protocol requirements. Latin NCAP tested the standard passive safety equipment of the car which showed robust protection in the frontal impact and acceptable in side impact. As the car side airbags were also side head protection airbags, the pole impact scenario was also assessed and the 301 showed good protection to the head, which is the requisite to score top star rating once frontal and side impact achieve good scores. The structure was rated as unstable, though it was borderline case of instability. ESC performance met Latin NCAP regulatory requirements. The 301 offers Seat Belt Reminders (SBR) only on driver position and this is the main reason why the full star rating was limited to three stars for adults. Protection offered to child occupants in the dynamic tests was good thanks to the ISOFIX Child Restraint Systems (CRS). The lack of standard 3 point belts in all the seating positions made the 301 loose critical points for Child Occupant Protection that could have led to one more star. This result is valid for all Peugeot 301 produced as from December 10 of 2019 available for all Latin America and the Caribbean.

The recently facelifted , produced in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, achieved one star Adult Occupant Protection and four stars for Child Occupant Protection and was later improved to three stars for Adult Occupant Protection. After Latin NCAPs test of the Sandero, Logan and Stepway from 2018 resulting in a one star result for adult occupants, Renault decided to improve its safety equipment of the facelifted 2019-2020 version, adding two side thorax head airbags standard and ESC as optional. Latin NCAP tested the facelifted version of the car in front, side and side pole impact. The ESC met Latin NCAP regulatory requirements and was tested under UN regulations conditions however it does not meet the availability requirements to score points for the star ratings. The frontal crash showed unstable structure but with better performance than the frontal test of the 2018 model thanks to some improvements. Side pole impact was also assessed as the car as it offers standard side thorax head airbags, meeting the requirements of good head protection required for top star rating. However, and like in the 2018 test, the side impact test showed significant structural intrusion and still poor protection to the chest despite the side thorax-head airbags, leading the adult result again to one star. Child Occupant Protection reached four stars, showing good dynamic performance for both child occupants. The car does not have the possibility to disable the passenger airbag in case a rearward facing seat is installed rearward facing in the passenger seat. The car offer standard ISOFIX anchorages and 3 point belts in all seating positions. This result is valid for all Sanderos, Logan and Stepway from VIN 93Y5SRZHXLJ868977 (date 24/4/19) until 93Y5SRZ85LJ319432 (date 10/12/19) for the cars made in Brazil, from VIN 8A15SRYEGLL022432 (date 1/8/19) until 8A14SRYE5LL345154 (date 3/12/19) for the cars made in Argentina and, from VIN 9FB4SR0EGLM157526 (18/07/2019) for the cars made in Colombia.

Latin NCAP found shape and volume differences in the side head thorax airbags in the units produced in Colombia vs the Argentina and Brazil produced versions. Following Latin NCAP experience the airbag of the Colombian version (22 litres volume and larger coverage area) offers a more robust protection in comparison with the versions produced in Mercosur (18 litres volume and a more restricted coverage area).

Following this one star result, Renault immediately introduced in production two significant improvements: side airbags firing time update and an energy absorption device for the pelvis that also pushed the dummy from the side away from the crashed door. Latin NCAP performed again the side impact and pole side impact tests on both versions (Colombian and Mercosur) and the chest protection improved, although it stills showed weak protection during the side impact chest (improved from poor to weak level of protection). With these improvements the reaches three stars for Adult Occupant Protection and four stars for Child Occupant Protection. Both changes were updated in production for all Sanderos, Logans and Stepways as from VIN 93Y5SRZ85LJ319432 (date 10/12/19) for the cars made in Brazil, from 8A14SRYE5LL345154 (date 3/12/19) for the cars made in Argentina and, from VIN 9FB4SR0EGLM157526 (18/07/2019) for the cars made in Colombia. It is highly disappointing that such a popular new model is not offering ESC as standard.

The new , produced in Brazil, achieved four stars for Adult and three stars for Child Occupant Protection. The HB20 hatchback is equipped with two standard frontal airbags and l as optional, meeting Latin NCAP availability requirements in all versions. The model showed good protection to its adult occupants in the frontal crash, however in the side impact test the chest protection of the adult showed weak levels of protection. The HB20 hatchback met the ESC test requirements and with both frontal SBR it reached the four stars for adults. The model offered good protection for the Q1.5 child in a rearward facing position installed using the ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg. However occupant protection for the Q3 showed a release of the rear seat backrest latch (on the Q3 side) that was being loaded by the top tether causing a larger head forward excursion than expected but still below the limits. The car manufacturer is working on this particular issue. ISOFIX anchorages markings did not meet Latin NCAP requirements and passenger airbag could not be disconnected in case a rearward facing CRS is installed in the passenger seat. Unlike the 301 and Sandero/Logan/Stepway, the HB20 does not offer side head protection as standard. It is highly disappointing that such a new model is not offering ESC and side head protection as standard. It is disappointing that the HB20 is the only model from all the results published in this round by Latin NCAP, that does not offer standard side head impact protection.

Latin NCAP recommends consumers from the region to only buy cars offering ESC.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said:

“Special Congratulations to Toyota for the New Corolla safety rating but overall for their consistency and commitment. The New Corolla is already offering many safety aspects that Latin NCAP will introduce in the upcoming assessment protocols, showing clear leadership. On the other side Latin NCAP was expecting much more from the new HB20, especially considering its direct competitor, the five stars Chevrolet New Onix. Latin NCAP welcomes Renault’s reaction to improve the popular Sandero, Logan and Stepway’s safety as well as Peugeot’s strategy to also improve the 301’s safety equipment. The Sandero family and 301 are both very popular models in Latin America, and Latin NCAP is pushing hard to make the most popular models reach five star safety levels. At the same time it is highly disappointing Renault’s and Hyundai’s decision of not making the ESC standard in those very popular models recently tested.

We call governments and regional governmental organisations, to support and promote clear independent safety information like Latin NCAP, following United Nations’ recommendations about NCAPs”.

Ricardo Morales Rubio, Latin NCAP Chairman said:

“These last results of the year confirm once again the good practices of some manufacturers in the region, offering safer cars thanks to the pressure that consumers are leading. Nevertheless, there is plenty of work to do, because there are other manufacturers that still continue to do differences between the cars that are sold in other regions and ours. To avoid this to happen, it is necessary that governments promote independent consumer information, in order to improve as soon as possible the safety levels of the vehicles sold in the region”.

Toyota New Corolla (7 airbags)











Peugeot 301 (4 airbags)









Renault New Sandero, Logan Stepway (4 airbags)

(One star result for Adult Occupant Protection)







Renault New Sandero, Logan Stepway (4 airbags)

(Three stars result for Adult Occupant Protection)







Hyundai New HB20 Hatchback (2 airbags)









