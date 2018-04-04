Latest Renault offers provide drivers with increased choice and value

Renault is enhancing the appeal of its extensive model range with the announcement of its latest finance offers.

Available until 9th July, the latest offers provide customers with a wide array of finance options. Depending on the model, these encompass three and four-year 4.9% APR representative Selections PCP deals with sizeable deposit contributions and no minimum customer deposit, three and four-year 0% APR Selections PCP packages, 0% APR HP over four years; and cash contributions for those choosing to buy their new Renault outright.

The three-year 4.9% Selections PCP deals encompass the Clio, Captur, Mégane hatchback, Mégane Sport Tourer, Kadjar, All-New Koleos, Scénic, Grand Scénic and ZOE, ensuring that customers will find a new Renault to be highly accessible whether they are searching for the perfect supermini, SUV, MPV, family hatchback or electric vehicle.

The stylish, well-equipped Clio Dynamique Nav can be purchased for only £189 per month with a £189 customer deposit via the four-year 0% APR Selections PCP finance package, which can also be adjusted with no minimum customer deposit.

Buyers in the market for a compact crossover can experience the recently-enhanced Captur Dynamique Nav for only £219 per month, after a deposit of £219, when purchased through the four-year 0% APR Selections PCP finance package.

For those who want a larger crossover, the award-winning Kadjar is available with the three-year 0% APR Selections PCP finance package, from just £169 with £6,327 deposit.

Completing the manufacturer’s SUV offers, the All-New Koleos starts at £199 a month with £7,862 deposit on the three-year 0% APR Selections PCP. Drivers can enjoy its superb blend of luxury, high specification and driving dynamics.

Families who crave space but who don’t wish to compromise on style or equipment will certainly be attracted to the deals on the Scénic and Grand Scénic. Bought through the three-year 0% Selections PCP deal. The Scénic costs from £219 per month with a customer deposit of £7,305, while the Grand Scénic can be enjoyed for £239 a month once customers place a deposit of £7,310.

The offers make the Twingo range especially appealing to cash buyers, with Renault contributing up to £2,400 on selected models, while both the Captur and Clio come with £1,000 contributions apiece when bought outright. Mégane hatchback, Mégane Sport Tourer, Kadjar, Scénic, Grand Scénic and All-New Koleos all come with a £1,500 cash when purchased the same way.

For those wishing to join the ever-increasing number of drivers who are enjoying the efficiency of the multi-award winning ZOE, the all-electric supermini is available via the three-year 4.9% APR Selections PCP deal from £199 per month, plus a monthly battery rental charge of £69, after a customer deposit of £3,499.

For those who want to purchase a ZOE without the monthly battery rental then there is also an offer available on the ‘full purchase’ i-ZOE. Based on the three-year 4.9% APR Selections PCP deal, it costs from £269 per month with a customer deposit of £4,999.

For further details on the offers, including full terms and conditions, and Renault’s extensive model range, please visit www.renault.co.uk/offers

