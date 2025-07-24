Latest Corvette concept car is inspired by Southern California

GM has revealed the second in a series of three Chevrolet Corvette concept design studies to debut in 2025

GM has revealed the second in a series of three Chevrolet Corvette concept design studies to debut in 2025. The California Corvette concept was developed by GM’s Advanced Design studios in Pasadena, as part of a global design project. This latest concept reimagines the Corvette with a futuristic, Southern California twist and reflects GM’s deep roots in the SoCal design community.

“Our Advanced Design teams are dedicated to shaping the future, driving innovation, and exploring what’s possible,” said Bryan Nesbitt, vice president of global design. “The California Corvette concept is another example of forward-thinking design. We invited multiple GM studios to envision Corvette-inspired hypercars — the first of which was revealed by our UK studio in March. The California team has now delivered a complementary study that honors Corvette’s legendary performance, while infusing it with their own distinctive vision.”

The California Corvette concept pays homage to Corvette’s iconic heritage, but with a distinct SoCal flavor. For decades, GM has leveraged the Corvette nameplate to introduce concepts, experimental cars, and prototypes that push automotive design and engineering forward, and the California Corvette Concept continues this legacy. While there is no production intent behind this design study, the Pasadena team embraced this project as a blank slate to reimagine what the Corvette could be.

“Southern California has been at the heart of automotive and design culture for a century, and GM has had a deep design presence here for nearly 40 years. We wanted to ensure that this concept was developed through that SoCal lens, but with a global and futuristic outlook. Duality of purpose is the basis of this concept’s design strategy,” said Brian Smith, design director, GM Advanced Design Pasadena. “The defining design aspect is the single-piece, front-hinged canopy than enables the entire upper shell to be removed, transforming the concept from an agile, slick sports car to a lightweight, open-air track car.”

The California Corvette concept, a one-of-one hypercar, blends racing-simulator inspiration with iconic Corvette cues. Dramatic exterior proportions – wide at the wheels with a narrow, tapered cabin and a narrow cockpit – reflect classic Corvette DNA, while the dramatic single-piece front-hinged canopy transforms the vehicle from a sleek sports car to a lightweight, open-air track car, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

The minimalist interior centers on the driver, with integrated structural elements and performance-focused displays. An augmented-reality HUD enhances high-speed driving with only the most essential data displayed.

The GM studios in Pasadena encompass a 148,000-square-foot campus spread across three buildings and housing about 130 staff, spanning design, creative, facilities, operations, sculpting, fabrication and artisans. It’s fully equipped for advanced design, development, physical modeling and builds, and it plays a key role in GM’s global design network, which spans studios in Detroit, Shanghai, Seoul, the UK and Los Angeles.

Concept technical specifications and assumptions:

Body structure:

Tunneled underbody with lightweight carbon tub

Active aero spoiler and air brake

Large, staggered wheels – 21” front wheels and 22” rear wheels

Assumed T-shape prismatic battery pack – enabling low seating and better airflow around and through the chassis

Dimensions:

41.4 inches (1,051mm) / 86 inches (2,184mm) width / 182.5 inches (4,669mm) length

109 inches (2,767mm) wheelbase

SOURCE: Chevrolet