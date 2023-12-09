Last legend off the line: 2023 Chrysler 300C ends production

Final 2023 Chrysler 300C model rolls off production line at Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plant

The last of a legend, the Chrysler 300C, rolled off the line at the Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plant, with Brampton team members gathered to commemorate final production of the HEMI®-powered vehicle — a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C.

Production of the 2023 Chrysler 300 will come to an end no later than December 31, 2023. The 6.4L HEMI-powered 2023 Chrysler 300C, first announced at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, pays tribute to the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300, as well as the Chrysler 300C’s crucial role in the 300 lineup as one of the seminal muscle cars. Reservations for the special-edition 2023 Chrysler 300C were fulfilled in just 12 hours after the 2022 vehicle reveal, with a limited-production run of only 2,000 units offered in the U.S. and 200 available in Canada.

First introduced in 1955 and reborn in 2005, the Chrysler 300 has represented iconic American luxury and performance for decades. The Chrysler 300C arrived in 1957 marking a milestone for the 300 line, powered by a standard-equipment 392-cubic-inch, 375-horsepower HEMI engine. The re-introduction of the Chrysler 300 in 2005 also featured the rebirth of the 300C model and marked the return of the HEMI engine to the Chrysler brand after 50 years, in the form of a 5.7-liter, 340 horsepower HEMI. The 2011 Chrysler 300C upped output to 363 horsepower, and the 2023 Chrysler 300C — returning to the 300 lineup after a two-year hiatus — honors the powerful legacy of its forbears by delivering 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque, acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, a quarter-mile mark of 12.4 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.

“Chrysler brand is proud to mark the legacy of the Chrysler 300C as a true automotive icon, one of the original muscle cars representing bold American luxury,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer. “As we celebrate the last HEMI-powered 300C off the line with our Brampton team members, we’re also excited to work together as Chrysler brand moves forward to a sustainable all-electric future as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.”

Additional performance features of the 2023 Chrysler 300C include red four-piston Brembo brakes, a 3.09 limited slip differential, active damping suspension and black, rounded exhaust tips that accent an active exhaust system and deliver a muscular, throaty sound. A new iteration of the tri-color 300C badge dresses up the exterior on the grille and rear decklid. The exterior carries black chrome accents on the grille and lower fascia, plus black headlamp and taillamp bezels. Inside, black Laguna leather front seats are embossed with the new 300C logo.

“Our workforce here at Brampton Assembly has a reputation for building top-quality vehicles, and the Chrysler 300C was no different,” said Alex Pittas, plant manager, Brampton Assembly. “We are proud of the workmanship and detail that went into all 2,200 that rolled down our assembly line in 2023.”

Chrysler 300: Celebrating an Automotive Legend

With roots that include the breakthrough 1955 and 2005 models, the Chrysler 300 has represented style, sophistication and performance for decades, with models such as the Chrysler 300C.

Highlights of the nearly 70-year run of the Chrysler 300 include:

1950s In 1955, the Chrysler 300 is introduced. The hardtop contains a 300-horsepower HEMI V-8 with solid valve lifters and dual four-barrel carburetors, the most powerful full-size car in the world; the new Chrysler 300 dominates NASCAR 1957 Chrysler brand standard-bearer, the 300C, is equipped with a standard 392-cubic-inch, 375-horsepower HEMI Chrysler 300D sets a Bonneville land speed record in 1958 at 156.387 mph Chrysler 300E arrives in 1959

1960s Chrysler 300F, 300G and 300H debut in 1960, 1961 and 1962, respectively Chrysler brand continues to produce “style and speed” with the 300J 300K debuts in 1964 Chrysler issues last of its 300 letter series cars, the 300L, in 1965; production of the non-letter series 300S continues

1990s 300 nameplate returns to the Chrysler lineup in 1999 with introduction of the 300M, which is named MotorTrend’s Car of the Year in 1999

2000s Introduction of 2005 Chrysler 300 series marks a return to rear-wheel drive and includes the 5.7-liter HEMI-powered 300C model with 340 horsepower; new 300 is named Car of the Year by MotorTrend Adding even more performance, 425-horsepower Chrysler 300C SRT8 features a 6.1-liter HEMI engine and is capable of 0 to 60 mph times in the low five-second range Additional 300 models within the 2005 to 2010 model-year span include all-wheel-drive versions, the “blacked out” 300S, the 300C and 300C SRT8 Touring models (outside of North America)

2010s 2014 Chrysler 300 SRT features a 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 and delivers 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque Chrysler debuts the new Chrysler 300 in 2015, taking the nameplate’s bold style and sophistication to new levels

2020s 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by the 485-horsepower 6.4L HEMI engine, pays tribute to the Chrysler 300 and the end of an era — Chrysler 300 production will end following the 2023 model year Final HEMI-powered Chrysler 300C rolls of the production line at Brampton Assembly Plant on December 8, 2023



