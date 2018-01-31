Land Rover: Gerry Mcgovern wins Designer of the Year Award

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, was last night named Designer of the Year at the Festival Automobile International.

The Grand Prix du Design prize recognises McGovern’s Land Rover designs and their influence across the car industry.

The awards are decided by a 15-strong jury from the automotive industry, sport, architecture, fashion, design, culture and the media. Jury members at the Hotel National des Invalides included architect Jean Michel Wilmotte, stylist Chantal Thomas, designer Anne Asensio and Etienne Gernelle, President and CEO of Le Point magazine.

Rémi Depoix, President of the Festival Automobile International, said: “Gerry McGovern has been recognised by the jury of the 33rd Festival Automobile International of Paris for his astonishing masterpiece, the Range Rover Velar, and for his whole career.

“One of his remarkable achievements is to adapt Land Rover’s DNA, a transformation that began with the Range Rover Evoque. The British automotive industry has been reinvented in Gerry’s vision and Land Rover is an incredible success story. Congratulations to him and his team.”

Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, said: “It’s an incredibly rewarding time to be a designer in the automotive industry and to be recognised by a jury from a wide variety of design disciplines shows the importance of design in all our lives.

“My team has worked tirelessly to create the most desirable vehicles that our customers will love for life – vehicles that resonate with our customers on an emotional level.”

The all-new Velar, the fourth member of the Range Rover family, fills the space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that from 2020 all new vehicles will be electrified. A new plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport is available now.

