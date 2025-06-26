Lancia Ypsilon HF and HF Line: two sporty debuts at the Balocco Proving Ground

The new 280-hp Lancia Ypsilon and the Ypsilon HF Line made their debuts today on the Balocco Proving Ground—one of the most technical and exciting circuits in Europe—inaugurating the new, high-octane “Lancia HF Track.”

Today at the Balocco Proving Ground, Lancia debuted the new Ypsilon HF—the 280-hp fully electric road version that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and delivers superior agility thanks to its limited-slip differential. Dedicated to the international press, the event even provided journalists with the chance to test drive the Hybrid HF line—the new version that brings the HF language to more affordable powertrains while preserving the legendary line’s style and recognizability.

Both new versions feature the brand-new HF logo—a contemporary and forward-looking take on the historic emblem. Symbols of Lancia’s heritage, the badge’s core elements—the HF acronym and the iconic elephant—have been simplified in both line and form, creating a new balance that conveys innovation, premiumness, and the Italian spirit, with a touch of eclecticism, all while respecting the unmistakable geometries of the Lancia brand. In particular, the colors come from the official logo of the 1966 Fulvia Coupé, while the slant of the letters is inspired by the Lancia Delta logo from the 1990s to express speed and radicality.

Lancia’s vision comes to life on the road with uncompromising performance, unexpected handling, and a track-inspired technical setup. In particular, the lowered suspension, the widened wheel track, and the segment’s lowest center of gravity ensure exceptional stability, while the steering precision and the refined suspension geometry provide the driver with more immediate and intuitive control. Rounding out the technical features, the Torsen differential combined with 345 Nm of torque—the highest in its class—ensures the car is ready to instantly and decisively take off in any situation.

The two new releases are already available for order: the hybrid Ypsilon HF Line is now in showrooms, while the 280-hp Ypsilon HF will debut on roads after summer.

Furthermore, as part of Lancia’s commitment to the racing world, the media event at Balocco couldn’t go without the bold Ypsilon Rally4 HF—the vehicle that marks the brand’s eagerly anticipated return to motorsports and star of the thrilling Trofeo Lancia cup. The latter features a total of €360,000 in winnings and an incredible opportunity: if Under 35, the overall champion will join the Lancia Corse HF Team and compete in the 2026 FIA European Rally Championship behind the wheel of an official Ypsilon Rally4 HF. At its side, making its world premiere, guests had the chance to admire the Ypsilon HF Racing—the perfect entry-level model for the world of road racing, combining high performance, safety, and low operating costs.

280-hp Lancia Ypsilon HF

An expression of the brand’s most competitive and high-performance spirit, the new Lancia Ypsilon HF features a lowered suspension, a wheel track widened by 3 cm, and assertive, muscular forms designed for performance and inspired by the brand’s most radical, iconic cars. For these reasons, the Ypsilon HF stands as the new halo car in Lancia’s lineup: a strategic model designed to serve as the purest expression of the brand’s values. Performance is nothing short of exceptional: equipped with a fully electric 280-hp (207 kW and 345 Nm of torque), the Lancia Ypsilon HF accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, reaches a top speed of 180 km/h, and offers 370 km of range with standard tires (based on the WLTP cycle) thanks to a 54-kWh lithium-ion battery (400V) and fast charging of up to 100 km in 10 minutes. With elements that instantly express the HF identity, the style has been perfectly aligned to its sporty character. The dedicated front bumpers featuring an HF logo, the 18” alloy wheels, the rear diffuser, and the wheel arches create a muscular and assertive profile, which has been enhanced by dark badges, a wheel track widened by 30 mm, and a suspension lowered by 20 mm. The stylistic work embraces Lancia’s new Pu+Ra language—pure and radical—offering a modern interpretation of iconic design elements such as the Stratos-inspired circular taillights and a pared-down, sculpted profile. The interiors also reflect the evolution of Lancia’s sporty heritage. The Delta Evoluzione-inspired, laser-cut Econyl sport seats (with a “cannelloni-style” design on the HF Line), the perforated leather steering wheel with the HF logo, the aluminum pedal set, the new graphic interface of the S.A.L.A system, and the dashboard with colors that shift from blue to orange create an immersive and technological environment aligned with the model’s dynamic spirit. Additionally, the Ypsilon HF performance is enhanced by a Torsen limited-slip differential that optimizes traction during cornering and improves safety in low-grip conditions. The Alcon braking system—featuring monobloc four-piston calipers and enlarged 355-mm discs—ensures power, stability, and fatigue resistance; meanwhile, the fine-tuning of the chassis and suspension—with rigidity increased by up to 67% at the front and 153% at the rear anti-roll bar—guarantees precise and engaging driving dynamics without compromising comfort. Yet, the Ypsilon HF not only offers power and dynamism but also advanced technology, state-of-the-art safety, and superior comfort. Standard features include a 10.25” digital cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging, the SALA Hub, and ambient lighting, in addition to level-2 autonomous driving capabilities: automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, traffic sign recognition, and front and rear cameras. All of these features make the Ypsilon HF the most radical and technological expression of Lancia’s new generation, which is geared towards the future yet rooted in its past. Lastly, the body colors are available in Nero Ardesia, Bianco Quarzo, and the vibrant Arancione Lava—a tribute to the legendary Fulvia and Stratos race cars.

Lancia Ypsilon HF Line

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF line features an audacious, unique, and immediately recognizable look. The new front bumper is sculpted around the HF logo and the iconic Red Elephant, while the 17” alloy wheels highlight its sportiness. On board, the cabin has been designed to stir up emotions. The model-specific seats with orange contrast stitching bring the “cannelloni” pattern back to pay tribute to the brand’s racing icons. Elsewhere, the sporty perforated leather steering wheel with the HF logo offers an authentic tactile experience, while the dedicated door-panel upholstery and the electric-blue dashboard provide a sense of bold elegance—motorsport-inspired in pure HF style. In short, every detail contributes to creating an immersive and distinct atmosphere. Moreover, the digital experience takes a step forward with the new S.A.L.A. HF graphics, available on a double 10.25” screen, which gives the infotainment system a sporty look; meanwhile, the dark accents and the aluminum pedal set complete a cabin that has been designed for those who want to set themselves apart every day. In addition to the S.A.L.A., the vehicle comes jam-packed with a series of standard technological features: keyless entry with proximity detection, level-2 autonomous driving, blind spot detection, driver fatigue detection, front and rear parking cameras and sensors, and a driving mode selector. Lastly, the colors come in Bianco Quarzo, Arancio Lava, and Nero Ardesia (the first two can be paired with a black roof, by request). Available with a next-generation 3-cylinder 1.2L hybrid powertrain delivering 110 hp (81 kW), featuring 48V technology and an automatic transmission, the new Ypsilon Line redefines urban sporty driving, bringing a compact car with unmistakable DNA to the road. Performance does not disappoint: a 190 km/h top speed and acceleration from 0 to 100 in just 9.3 seconds. Striking the perfect balance between performance and sustainability, it achieves all this with emissions of just 105 g/km of CO₂ in the WLTP cycle.

A high-octane experience on the new Balocco “Lancia HF Track”

For the event, the new Balocco “Lancia HF Track” was inaugurated. Designed to deliver thrills, it is a state-of-the-art facility for sports and rally car testing that features tight turns, bumps, technical curves, and low-traction surfaces. In particular, guests had the opportunity to enjoy an intense and engaging driving experience on the new circuit, discovering firsthand the stars of Lancia’s return to sporty driving. On the one hand, the 280-hp Ypsilon HF unleashed its racing spirit: thanks to its instantaneous power delivery, lowered suspension, and widened wheel track, it provides an intense driving experience with the thrills at every corner, demonstrating how a compact electric car can seamlessly combine technology and performance in pure HF style. Similarly, the Ypsilon HF Line—ideal for those seeking exceptional performance without compromising comfort and style—showed off its elegantly sporty character, delivering driving pleasure that remains perfectly balanced at all times. In short, thanks to the support of the test drivers and technicians from the Lancia Corse HF team, the vehicles put on their best display, demonstrating Lancia’s commitment to bringing excitement back to the heart of the driving experience. Not to mention that crucial role the Balocco Proving Ground played in the development of the Ypsilon HF and HF Line. This asphalt track was the site of extremely intense dynamic tests—over 100,000 kilometers, more than 1,500 hours of driving, and 100 tires used—during which the project evolved from an initial 240 horsepower to the 280 horsepower of the current BEV version. This painstaking work was made possible thanks to close collaboration with the Motorsport department and the Squadra Corse Lancia team—world-class technical partners who made decisive contributions to the realization of this new generation of high-performance vehicles. Notably, for the fine-tuning of both models, the brand looked to Miki Biasion, a true motorsports legend who, between the 80s and 90s, became inextricably linked to Lancia and went on to become the most successful Italian driver in history. Moreover, the track is an important testing ground for improving the technology and safety on all of the series’ vehicles. In the case of the New Ypsilon, the Veneto-born champ reserved particular praise for this “transfer”, which allowed the Lancia model to set itself apart in terms of reactivity, comfort, and quietness both on windy hill courses and city roads.

A legendary logo

The HF Logo debuted at the 1960 Geneva Motor Show, when a group of passionate Lancia car owners founded the “Lancia Hi-Fi” (‘High Fidelity’) club, an exclusive meeting point for the brand’s most loyal customers and especially for people who had purchased at least six new Lancia cars.

The HF logo then became a hallmark of the HF Squadra Corse Lancia, founded in 1963 by Cesare Fiorio together with drivers and passionate owners of Lancia cars, and was used as the ‘signature’ for many of the brand’s victories. The historic logo was made up of uppercase white “HF” letters on a black background, with four red elephants running across them, and “SQUADRA CORSE” written in white uppercase letters on a red background below. The little elephant was chosen as a lucky charm based on the legend that, once they start running, elephants become unstoppable, making them symbols of performance and driving pleasure. The new HF logo reinterprets its historical counterpart with a contemporary flair: its core elements have been simplified in both line and form, creating a new balance that conveys innovation, premiumness, and the Italian spirit, with a touch of eclecticism, all while respecting the unmistakable geometries of the Lancia brand. In particular, the colors come from the official logo of the 1966 Fulvia Coupé, while the slant of the letters is inspired by the Lancia Delta logo from the 1990s to express speed and radicality.

Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

Inspired by the legendary ‘60s Fulvia Coupé HF, with which it shares its front-wheel-drive configuration, reduced dimensions, and the intense thrills of high-speed driving, the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF was created out of the collaboration between Lancia, the most successful brand in the rally world, and the Stellantis Motorsport team, which boasts 11 victories at Dakar and 27 Constructors’ titles in the World Championship Rally. The vehicle has been further enhanced through prestigious partnerships between Lancia and some of the most famous premium brands in the automotive and racing world, including Marelli, the Italian brand which handled the engine management system; Sparco for the safety roll-bar, the seats, and the steering wheel; TM Tecnologie for the braking system; Speedline for the alloy wheels; and Supersprint for the exhaust system. Furthermore, Sparco will also supply the fireproof technical clothing worn by participants in the 2025 Trofeo Lancia: a personalized line in the new Lancia Corse HF colors developed in collaboration with the Centro Stile Lancia. The heart of the Ypsilon Rally4 HF is a 212-HP, three-cylinder 1.2 Turbo engine paired with a SADEV 5-speed gearbox with a next-generation mechanical limited-slip differential for superior power and traction management. The Ypsilon Rally 4 HF is equipped with 330-mm front ventilated disc brakes in the track configuration, which guarantee powerful braking and allow for aggressive late braking—a must in rallies, especially Italian ones where one constantly encounters climbs and descents. Additionally, the McPherson suspensions with Ohlin three-way, adjustable shock absorbers can be perfectly adjusted to any driving style. Lastly, it’s worth recalling that for the fine-tuning of the Ypsilon Rally4 HF the brand looked to Miki Biasion, a true motorsports legend who, between the 80s and 90s, became inextricably linked to Lancia and went on to become the most successful Italian driver in history. Behind the wheel of the iconic Delta of the Martini Racing team, Biasion won the 1988 and 1989 World Championships, helping Lancia become the most successful brand ever with ten World Constructors’ Championships, three World Sports Prototype Championship, one 1000 Miglia, two Targa Florio, and one Carrera Panamericana.

Lancia Ypsilon HF Racing: the gateway to motorsports

Lancia presents Ypsilon HF Racing, a project designed to make the racing world accessible to a new generation of drivers that doesn’t compromise performance, safety, and construction quality, while maintaining exceptionally low operating costs. At the heart of the project is a 3-cylinder 1.2-liter turbo engine delivering 145 hp and 240 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission featuring short gear ratios and a mechanical differential designed to guarantee dynamism and responsiveness. The chassis body—the same one used on the Ypsilon Rally 4 version—is extremely safe given its level of performance and is compliant with FIA regulations. Equipped with a homologated rollbar and safety systems that meet international standards, safety is one of its strong suits. The cockpit, the dashboard, and the suspension design are the same ones used on its racing counterpart, ensuring the driver an authentic and professional experience from first use. To guarantee braking performance in all conditions, it is equipped with 302-mm front brakes, 290-mm rear brakes, and a mechanical handbrake. The entire development process was aimed at creating an agile, high-performance vehicle packed with technical features, but with extremely low operating costs. The Ypsilon HF Racing was established to support the training and refinement of rally driving techniques, serving as a solid starting point for drivers at the beginning of their careers. Created in collaboration with expert rally drivers and subject to rigorous dynamic testing, the vehicle embodies the brand’s core values: dynamism, accessibility, and driving pleasure. With a price of €38,900 (excluding VAT) and a “race-ready” setup, it is aimed at a large and diverse market to help create an inclusive and progressive motorsports culture. The new model can already be ordered at the Stellantis Motorsport Racing Shop, with the first deliveries commencing after summer.

Lancia & Eberhard & Co: elegance on the move, on the wrist too

On the occasion of the debut of the Lancia Ypsilon HF, Lancia and Eberhard & Co. are celebrating a passion for performance, Italian style, and premium craftsmanship with an exclusive edition watch which is limited to 120 models for each dial version. This project is the result of shared values and the desire to offer a contemporary interpretation of sporting heritage, attention to detail, and a pioneering spirit. The timepiece, powered by a self-winding mechanical movement, represents where the racing world meets the art of watchmaking—which the Swiss brand has been an embodiment of since 1887. The 41-mm steel case houses a racing-inspired dial—available in blue, white, or black—with luminous markers, a “soleil” finish, and the unmistakable HF logo featuring the Red Elephant at 6 o’clock. The red is taken up again on the central seconds hand and the number “60” on the minute scale. The glossy bezel and the anti-reflective sapphire crystal highlight the sleekness of the timepiece’s design, which can either be paired with a vintage leather strap featuring red loops and stitching that recall the racing features inside the cabin of the Ypsilon HF, or with a sporty Chablis stainless steel bracelet with a 2-button 2CLICK® clasp.

The watch will be available for purchase in the final months of the year at a selection of official Eberhard & Co. dealers: a collector’s piece for those who experience time as style, performance, and authenticity.

The new ad campaign inspired by the little elephant

A new TV commercial is airing dedicated to the new 280-hp Ypsilon HF and Ypsilon HF Line. These two distinct yet complementary expressions of the brand’s sporty DNA mark yet another important step in Lancia’s Renaissance, which moves forward with purpose and determination while continuing to deliver on its promises—from the debut of the New Ypsilon in 2024, to the arrival of the HF version in 2025, and the confirmation that the new Lancia Gamma will be produced in 2026 at the iconic Melfi plant, one of the Group’s state-of-the-art facilities. The new ad campaign has launched across TV, print, and radio, as well as on the brand’s social and digital channels. Created by the 777 communication agency—founded by Armando Testa and Herezie—the captivating video showcases the different personalities of the two new Lancia vehicles, highlighting the performance of the 280-hp Ypsilon HF and the eclectic style of the Ypsilon HF Line. Moreover, the soundtrack punctuates the storyline and performance of the two cars as they make their way through a modern city, building toward a visual and audio crescendo. The sound mix blends the distant echo of a trumpeting elephant to rhythmic drumming—a nod to an animal which has always been a part of the brand’s history. Together with the HF letters, the same symbol appears on the bodies and the interiors of the two Ypsilons, recurring throughout the commercial before finally emerging in the sky in the shapes of the clouds. The commercial ends on a powerful and meaningful note, with the figure floating above the two cars. Somewhere between fact and legend, it’s said that as early as 1953, the little elephant was chosen as a lucky charm by Gianni Lancia—son of Vincenzo Lancia and CEO of the carmaker from 1949 to 1955. The meaning stems from the idea that, once they start running, elephants become unstoppable. Initially depicted in blue and then in red, the symbol of the galloping pachyderm appears to originate from Eastern mythology, where it represents good luck and victory, provided its trunk is extended forward. With the new Ypsilon HF and Ypsilon HF Line, Lancia is ushering in a new chapter in its history—one that draws strength from both innovation and memory. Though they serve different missions, both vehicles share the same spirit and determination embodied by the red elephant. In the video, this symbol quietly leads us through an evocative cityscape set to tribal rhythms, until it finally takes shapes in the sky, becoming a powerful, quasi-mythological image. Because when the red elephant takes off once again, a legend is reborn—and nothing can stop it.

SOURCE: Stellantis