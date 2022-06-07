Lamborghini Urus achieves a new production record

20,000 units in four years: the most produced model in the shortest time

Automobili Lamborghini adds a new record to its list with its Super SUV Urus, as the best-selling model in the shortest time ever. Since its market debut in 2018, 20,000 units have been produced, setting sales records year on year. The twenty-thousandth Urus, in Viola Mithras with black calipers and panoramic roof, comes off the production line today, destined for a customer in Azerbaijan.

The Urus has been the catalyst for doubling company volumes and the size of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. It has won numerous awards and accolades and it has been the “Unlock any Road” protagonist in events worldwide, from the highest roads to the most extreme off-road environments. It is estimated that Urus owned around the world have covered more than 360 million kilometers in total.

“From the first moment we presented the Urus concept at Beijing motor show in 2012, to its market debut in 2018 and each year since, the Urus has proved its instant and continued appeal as a true Lamborghini, born from our super sports heritage and the world’s first Super SUV, the LM 002,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. “The Urus is a perfect complement to our super sports model ranges, providing a luxurious and high-performance daily drive for those who identify with our authentic Italian brand.”

Around the world through a tale of records and adventures

Following its launch in December 2017, the Urus was presented to customers in a spring 2018 world tour, covering 114 cities in just four months, with more than 70% of initial orders collected from newcomers to the brand.

Thanks to its six driving modes for Strada, Sport and Corsa as well as off-road, sand and snow, the Urus’ reputation for “Unlock any Road” has seen the Super SUV set a new high-speed record for ice-driving on Russia’s Lake Baikal and scale the world’s highest driveable road: India’s Umling La pass at 19,300ft.

Urus tours have traversed 6,500 km across Japan; explored the Icelandic rockscapes; excelled on ice and snow tracks in Lamborghini Accademia events; visited the most exclusive destinations of stunning Sardinia; and scaled Italian mountains to visit Christmas markets. A fleet of Urus showed off their prowess on sand in Portugal’s Nazare beach while champion windsurfer Alessandro Marcianò took to the waves; Urus followed Italian paragliding champion Aaron Durogati on road and off when he competed in the Red Bull X-Alps race in the Italian mountains.

Ad Personam customization: reflecting customers’ personalities through colors

The most popular exterior Ad Personam colors on Urus are Grigio Telesto, Blu Cepheus and Viola Pasifae. The appeal of the Graphite and Pearl capsules also attracted Lamborghini customers to the colors Nero Noctis Matt (Graphite) and Arancio Borealis (Pearl).

These five Ad Personam exterior colors have emerged as favorites, demonstrating the diverse personalities and identity of Urus and their owners.

Doubling of the production site; Manufacturing 4.0; more than 500 employees hired in less than four years

Automobili Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese has grown exponentially with the arrival of Urus: the factory doubled from 80,000 to 160,000 square meters and established Lamborghini Manufacturing 4.0: an innovative approach to production technologies to support assembly-line workers. More than 500 permanent new staff have been hired from 2015 to 2018 to sustain the Urus project. In 2019 the Urus paintshop was inaugurated and since 2020 the Urus supply chain became more sustainable through replacing the Urus bodies’ transportation by truck with train, and the cut of CO2 emissions by 85%.

The V8 turbo that combines the soul of a super sports car with the functionality of a SUV

The Lamborghini Urus sports a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 650 HP (478 kW) at 6000 rpm (max. 6800 rpm), and torque of 850 Nm at 2250 rpm. With 162.7 HP/liter, it boasts one of the highest specific power ratings in its class, as well as the best weight-to-power ratio of 3.38 kg/HP, Combining four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, the Urus achieves acceleration of 0-100 km in 3.6 seconds (0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds) and a maximum speed of 305 km/h.

SOURCE: Lamborghini