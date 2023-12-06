Lamborghini unveils showroom in Naples, Florida with market debut of Revuelto V12 Hybrid super sports car

Florida remains the second largest market in the United States, as Lamborghini sales continue record-breaking growth in 2023

Automobili Lamborghini announces the opening of its first showroom in Naples, Florida, as the Italian marque continues to deliver record breaking sales results in 2023. As part of the brand’s continued 60th Anniversary festivities, the grand opening event featured the market premiere of the Revuelto, a V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). This celebratory event was attended by Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stephan Winkelmann joined by Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Federico Foschini, and Automobili Lamborghini America Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Baldi.

“2023 has been a year of growth and evolution for Lamborghini, as we celebrate the company’s 60th Anniversary,” said Winkelmann. “The brand has entered the second phase of the Direzione Cor Tauri investment program with the world premiere of our first V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV, the Revuelto. As we continue our journey into an era of electrified vehicles, it is critical that we expand our retail footprint, particularly in the United States, which is Lamborghini’s strongest market globally. Nationally, Florida is the second largest region in terms of sales and a key component to our success. Naples specifically is home to an affluent community of super car enthusiasts, making it an ideal location for our sixth showroom in the Sunshine State.”

The opening of the Naples showroom comes at a time of immense growth for Lamborghini, as the company’s sales, turnover and profitability for the first nine months of 2023 surpassed the operating result from the previous fiscal year. Globally, 7,740 vehicles were delivered through Q3 2023, which represents a 4.2% increase compared to 2022. In the U.S., Lamborghini delivered a total of 2,342 vehicles – a 4% increase over 2022 – with Florida accounting for 19% of total sales. These exceptional results provide a strong foundation as Lamborghini continues the second phase of the Direzione Cor Tauri investment program, which began with the global launch of the Revuelto in March 2023.

A symbol of Lamborghini’s commitment to the U.S. market, Lamborghini Naples is a state-of-the-art facility showcasing the best of Italian automotive design and engineering, with the latest super sports cars and Super SUVs on the market. With floor-to-ceiling windows that give the showroom a jewel box effect, this new retail space provides an immersive brand experience, complete with Collezione and Accessori Originali fashion offerings and an Ad Personam customization room, where clients can personalize their dream cars with a nearly infinite array of bespoke colors and materials. Open now, the 18,000 square-foot storefront is located at 5154 Tamiami Trail East.

Guests who attended the grand opening of Lamborghini Naples had the opportunity to see the Revuelto in person. With more than 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of 217 mph, the hybrid super sports car features a brand new 6.5-liter V12 mid-engine with three electric motors and 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Customers will begin taking delivery of the new Revuelto in Q1 of 2024.

SOURCE: Lamborghini