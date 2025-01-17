Lamborghini Temerario: the true “Fuoriclasse” makes its debut in Taipei

The new High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) is officially unveiled to the Taiwanese market at Lamborghini Taipei Service Center

Following its Asia Pacific premiere in Japan last November, Lamborghini Taipei proudly introduces the highly anticipated Temerario[1] to dynamically kick off the year. The second market in Asia to showcase this groundbreaking model, Lamborghini Taipei offers Taiwanese enthusiasts their first look at the latest addition to the brand’s line-up, marking a significant milestone for the hybrid transformation of Sant’Agata Bolognese’s iconic vehicles and underscoring the importance of this market.

Held at the newly opened Lamborghini Taipei Service Center, the exclusive event welcomed esteemed customers and media representatives. The event was honored by the presence of Federico Foschini, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Marketing & Sales Officer and Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific.

The Temerario is the second vehicle in Lamborghini’s HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) range, following on from the Revuelto[2]. It redefines performance, driving pleasure and comfort and, together with the Urus SE[3], makes Lamborghini the first luxury automotive brand to offer a completely hybridized range.

Temerario presents itself as the new benchmark in the super sports car segment, delivering unmatched performance in its class. The new hybrid powertrain, designed and developed from scratch in Sant’Agata Bolognese, combines a completely new twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors, delivering a total power output of 920 CV and is the first production super sports car to achieve 10,000 rpm. The performance is an absolute revelation: maximum speed of 343 km/h (210+ mph), 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.7 seconds.

“We are honored to unveil the Temerario in Taipei, a car in a class of its own and embodying innovation and performance from both a technical and stylistic point of view. Temerario, Revuelto and Urus SE complete our lineup, marking the finalization of our electrified roster within the Direzione Cor Tauri strategy. Hybridization for Lamborghini always brings additional features to a car: we are redefining the concept of sportiness and dynamic driving pleasure with improved efficiency and reduced emissions, always consistent with our DNA of emotive performance,” said Federico Foschini, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Marketing & Sales Officer.

Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the New Year with the highly anticipated premiere of the Temerario in Taipei. The Temerario showcases Lamborghini’s dedication to combining exceptional performance with cutting-edge hybrid technology. We are confident that the Temerario will resonate strongly with customers, media and enthusiasts across the Taiwanese market.”

Powertrain

The heart of a Lamborghini has always been its drive system. With the new Temerario, Lamborghini takes an entirely new approach, with five years of development delivering an unprecedented super sports car powertrain, comprised of an extremely high-revving biturbo Internal Combustion Engine concept combined with three electric motors.

The new powertrain is integral to the second super sports car in Lamborghini’s High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) product range. The first target was to achieve the highest possible specific power and torque, while at the same time offering the response of a classic high-revving naturally aspirated engine. Therefore, only high-performance components are used in the drivetrain: the new 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine has a specific output of 200 CV per liter and works together with an oil-cooled axial flow electric motor fully integrated in the V8 housing. Propulsion is supported by two electric motors on the front axle.

The linearity and progression with high revving characteristics, which was previously only possible with naturally aspirated engines, now offers high torque up to very high engine speeds thanks to the turbochargers.

The new engine with the internal designation L411 achieves it’s one of the most powerful engines in the segment. The V8 biturbo delivers its peak power of 800 CV from 9,000 to 9,750 rpm and 730 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. The electric motor, in P1 position (between the V8 engine and the gearbox), ensures immediate response starting from low engine speed and continues consistently through gear transitions, working as a “torque gap filler” and improving the transient response, giving the sensation of linear and limitless progression up to 10,000 revs. Thanks to the two large turbochargers, efficiency and performance are increased at top speeds. These are located compactly in the V of the engine as a “hot V8” to optimize the packaging and thermal management. The V8 biturbo can rev up to 10,000 revolutions per minute: the maximum boost pressure of the turbochargers is 2.5 bar (abs). The turbines are controlled with an electrical wastegate and a wheel-speed sensor. Lamborghini has designed air filter boxes with tubular cartridges, making them extremely compact to create space and become even more efficient.

At the heart of the crankshaft housing is a flat-plane crankshaft with a 180-degree angle between the crankshaft bends. This crankshaft, which is typically used in racing engines, ensures optimal fluidodynamic behavior due to even firing orders in comparison to the cross-plane crankshaft, and a unique engaging sound. Titanium conrods reduce the rotating masses and offer excellent material properties in terms of strength and lightness, reducing weight. The engine casting material consists of A357+Cu, the same used in motorsport applications.

The particularly robust and reliable finger followers covered in DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) can withstand speeds of up to 11,000 revolutions per minute – a range previously reserved for racing engines in motorsport. This is also where the engineers drew their inspiration for the engine layout concept. As is usual in motorsport, most of the auxiliary units are located on one side, including the two water pumps for the intercooler and engine cooling, as well the electronically-controlled barrel valve for fine temperature control.

The oil and water pumps, which are arranged in series on the right-hand side of the engine, are driven up to a specific ratio up to a pump speed of 7,800 rpm. The engineers integrated the oil tank in one side of the engine that works according to the dry sump principle with five-stage gear scavenge pumps. As a result, the drive unit is flat, sits low in the Temerario and lowers the Temerario’s center of gravity, improving its handling characteristics. A newly designed water-cooling system ensures a balanced temperature regime. The internal cooling of the cylinder heads has been extremely refined using 3D printing technology for the casting core, allowing a uniform cooling of the combustion chamber and high knock resistance. The direct petrol injection atomizes the fuel extremely finely into the eight combustion chambers at up to 350 bar, thus ensuring fast and clean combustion.

The characteristics of a smoothly revving, naturally aspirated engine, with the power delivery of a turbo engine in combination with electric drives, is unique in the way it works and sounds. Lamborghini has thus succeeded in developing a new V8 biturbo that combines the pronounced linearity of the rev development in the previous Lamborghini aspirated V10, with the enormous power and torque of a modern turbo engine. In conjunction with the three electric motors, the system output is an outstanding 920 CV / 676 kW.

Engine sound

Lamborghini has invested significant technical effort in the development of a unique and unmistakable audio experience from the Temerario’s completely new drive system, ensuring a highly emotive and unmistakably Lamborghini, sound and sensation feedback.

The technical complexity of this special soundscape is immense. To ensure that the crescendo up to 10,000 rpm provides an emotional, sporty sound, Lamborghini integrates various technical measures and enriches them with high-frequency modulation effects.

A special connection between the engine banks enhances the sound effect of the power unit subject to the engine speed. Depending on the driving mode, the silencer box and exhaust valve of the V8 biturbo work in the low rev range to improve acoustic comfort. At the same time, the different driving modes are clearly differentiated through acoustic tuning.

An exhaust system routed from the manifold to the tailpipes also acoustically emphasizes the combustion processes of the engine. Lamborghini guarantees a clear and clean sound thanks to the smoothed pipe routing. The height and position along the transverse axis of the exhaust tailpipes further focuses the sharpness of the engine with a high frequency component, thus emphasizing its power.

In addition, Lamborghini has designed the engine mounts and body in such a way that the drive has a flat crankshaft character that can be felt by the driver at high engine speeds and under full load. Thanks to the flat-plane crankshaft, in which the crank pins are at an angle of 180 degrees, the V8 biturbo produces subtle vibrations.

Lamborghini makes the amplitude of these vibrations more pronounced at high engine speeds, which enhances the overall impression of speed and power at high revs. The sound engineers also manage to transport the pleasantly sporty acoustics into the interior and at the same time emphasize the desired frequencies by means of lightweight body parts and panels. The light vibrations transmitted to the frame provide a comprehensive sensory experience, in addition to the thrilling soundtrack. As the engine speed increases, the seat vibrations intensify, especially at higher engine speeds of up to 10,000 rpm: a speed range previously only known from motorsport.

Furthermore, an additional sound symposer emits acoustic waves into the interior, creating an immersive auditory experience in every driving mode.

Lamborghini has also designed a completely different soundscape for the different driving modes Città, Strada, Sport and Corsa. In Città mode, Lamborghini offers a high level of comfort with a special sound from the electric drive unit. The composition achieves a smooth and pleasant listening experience in urban environments. In Città mode, the Temerario is emission-free and quiet.

In Strada mode for country roads and fast autoroutes, occupants enjoy a comfortable and homogeneous V8 biturbo sound experience with evenly distributed frequencies, without any barking or sharp peaks for sporty yet discreet driving pleasure. In Sport and Corsa modes Lamborghini amplifies the second- and fourth-order overtones of a V8 four-stroke engine and air-intake harmonics, creating an exhilarating and powerful listening experience. At speeds of up to 10,000 rpm, the engine not only delivers incredible power of up to 920 CV, but also an inimitable sound – a new Lamborghini sound of a new generation.

Three electric motors for support

The new drivetrain incorporates three electric motors. With 110 kW of power each, the electric motors are an integral part of the powertrain strategy. Two oil-cooled axial flow electric motors with a total peak output of 220 kW and up to 2,150 Nm of torque (the continuous output is 60 kW) drive the front axle when required to achieve all-wheel drive. The electric front axle weighs just 73 kilograms, and each electric motor only 15.5 kilograms.

A major challenge was the design of the powertrain to be as compact as possible. To achieve this, the engineers integrated the electric motor into the housing of the V8 biturbo, directly, without an intermediate clutch. This fills any turbo lag, no matter how small, at any speed delivering 300 Nm of torque. The entire electric drive unit is located compactly between the combustion engine and the dual clutch transmission. This electric motor also works as a starter motor and three-phase generator.

Furthermore, the two electric motors on the front axle also improve the power output and can transform the new Temerario into a fully electric super sports car. In this way, Lamborghini reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 50 percent compared to the Huracán[4].

Battery

The Lamborghini Temerario is equipped with a lithium-ion high specific power (4500 W/kg) battery pack situated within the central tunnel, keeping the car’s center of gravity as low as possible and ensuring optimal weight distribution. The battery is protected by a lower structural layer and is connected to the front electric motors, the rear electric motor, and an integrated recharging unit.

The battery pack is 1550 mm long, 301 mm high, and 240 mm wide, containing pouch cells with an overall capacity of 3.8 kWh. When the charge drops down to zero it can be recharged using both ordinary domestic alternating and charging column current up to 7 kW in power, and completely recharges in just 30 minutes. It can also be recharged under regenerative braking from the front wheels or directly from the V8 engine.

Thanks to the e-axle, the Temerario incorporates Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo (LDV) 2.0 system. Electric torque vectoring increases the car’s agility in narrow cornering as well as its stability in high-speed cornering, distributing torque optimally to each wheel. Unlike conventional systems, the new torque vectoring intervenes on the brakes only when strictly necessary, to maximize efficiency and ensure a more natural driving style as well as an even higher level of performance. When braking, the e-axle and rear electric motor contribute to deceleration, reducing stress on the brakes while recharging the battery.

Dual-clutch transmission

The eight gears of the second Lamborghini super sports car in the High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) category are shifted by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) installed transversally behind the V8. The newly-designed compact transmission meets all the requirements of such a powerful drive unit.

To save installation space and weight, the layout is not a standard DTC one. An additional hollow shaft is used to share the same synchronizers for different gear torque paths. Without electrical components, the new DCT weighs less than the Huracán’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and achieves faster shift times. At 560 millimeters long, 750 millimeters wide and just 580 millimeters high, the new DCT also remains extremely compact.

Lamborghini has installed the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission behind the V8 biturbo. This creates sufficient space in the center tunnel for the lithium-ion battery that powers the electric motors. Another advantage is that this technical layout optimizes the weight distribution of the Temerario and ensures a compact wheelbase for ideal driving dynamics and balanced handling.

With the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, drivers experience extremely fast shift times even with a very sporty driving style, even in daily driving. Continuous downshifts in particular are easy: when braking and simultaneously pressing and holding the left shift paddle the transmission shifts down gears sequentially, allowing the driver to feel and hear the gear change. The long ratio eighth gear reduces the engine speed, which helps to optimize fuel consumption and improves drivability at cruising speed. The Temerario gearbox has been equipped with a mechanical reverse gear system.

Design

Brave, unexpected and authentically a Lamborghini: with the Temerario Lamborghini Centro Stile has created a new and inimitable super sports car that opens a fresh chapter in Lamborghini design DNA. following the new styling with its own essential and iconic identity. The new design creates its own essential and iconic identity.

The new car’s design points towards the future of Lamborghini’s legendary mid-engine sports cars, while the shapes of the car stay pure, athletic and well-defined. With a clean-sheet design and new drive concept, the Temerario carries a connection to its legendary predecessors while its all-new persona is characterized by reduction, clarity, sharpness and recognizability.

Exteriors

From first glance, the Temerario reveals Lamborghini DNA in its typical Lamborghini silhouette: clear and puristic lines, short and compact overhangs, integrated aerodynamics and a bold shark nose.

The Lamborghini design language has evolved to create a new hexagonal Daytime Running Light (DRL) signature, rendering it strongly recognizable and identifiable from far away. The hexagon concept can be found as the main design theme throughout the car: on the main bodywork, the side air intakes, the taillights and in the remarkable hexagonal exhaust pipe. “This unique hexagonal light signature ensures a high recognition value within the Lamborghini range, and is also a clearly identifiable in the distance,” emphasizes Mitja Borkert: the geometric hexagon paradigm has been one of Lamborghini’s most recognizable symbols since the 1960s.

The hexagonal daytime running lights incorporate an integrated radar sensor as well as an air tunnel, part of the design philosophy of incorporating lights within the aerodynamic concept. Furthermore, air channels positioned just below the headlights improve the aero performance and cooling of the front high-performance braking system for even better efficiency.

The Temerario’s designers combine elements from aviation with a visceral muscularity that starts at the front. The design is characterized by well-formed athletic surfaces and a cabin that tapers towards the hexagonal tailpipes. The tip of the hood dominates the entire front end in a strong and striking shark’s nose design: a symbol of bravery and speed. The sharp, elegant headlights are slightly overlapped by the hood, drawing inspiration from the sports motorcycle world. Air-guiding slats connect the low front spoiler with the hood, while fins on the sides direct the airflow along the flanks. Sharply shaped side skirts support the aerodynamics and increase downforce at the same time.

The heart of the Temerario is the completely new 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with an integrated axial flux electric motor. In realizing the new powertrain concept, designers and engineers developed a new chassis and a new body: the Centro Stile Lamborghini had the greatest possible freedom to present the drive system in a visually appropriate way to emphasize a true mid-engine feeling. Lamborghini presents the V8 biturbo openly, like a motorcycle’s engine under a transparent hood.

Interiors: “Feel like a pilot”

Lamborghini’s ‘Feel like a pilot’ philosophy comes to life in a new way in the Temerario, through a low seat position; the slim and lightweight dashboard; and a perfect inclination of the steering wheel allowing the driver to feel part of the typic fun-to-drive approach of Lamborghini. The combination of digital screens and mechanical and physical buttons such as the iconic start button or the racing car inspired steering wheel, results in the unique experience of ‘pilot interaction. New, electrically adjustable and comfortable sports seats are standard, or optional carbon fiber double-shell sports seats encompass the passengers within the vehicle like a perfectly fitting glove, ergonomically surrounding them with the cockpit and center console unit. The seats are available in many different colors and four different stitching patterns. No other Lamborghini seat currently offers such a wide range of options as the newly developed comfort seat in the Temerario: the 18-way adjustable comfort seat is heated and ventilated.

The interior mirrors the extraordinary exterior design, creating a balance between digital and physical experiences. Lamborghini uses best-quality materials such as carbon, leather and Corsatex microfiber throughout the interior, combining them to create a high-quality interior experience with a special feel. Many interior elements can also be ordered in carbon fiber as an option, including parts of the center console, air vents, door panels, parts of the dashboard, steering wheel and steering column. In addition to the elegant lightweight materials, customers can find classical Lamborghini elements such as the Start/Stop “Power button” inspired by aviation; e-gear lever; and red ‘line-up’ indicator on the steering wheel to emphasize the extreme sportiness of the new Temerario.

Following the “Feel like a pilot” philosophy, thanks to the new generation dashboard, the pilot and co-pilot quickly become one with the new car. Clear and intuitive to operate, the pilot can reach all the controls from their perfect seating position. Iconic hexagonal air vents are elegantly integrated into the cockpit, and the center console has space for a smartphone and wallet.

The newly developed steering wheel with optional carbon elements takes inspiration from the racing world and allows the driver to control the main driving functions. On the left-hand side of the steering wheel is the red-crowned rotor, which is used to select driving modes. Below this are buttons for the lift function to raise the vehicle; the ‘race start’ button; and between them the switches for the indicators. The driver can operate Launch Control with a simple touch of a button, for maximum control.

Pilot interaction

For the first time, the co-pilot has their own slim and informative display, which they can use to call up driving information and vehicle functions. Pilots operate the instruments important for driving in analog form, while those for the entertainment system and navigation are operated by touch via the display in the center console. The “Pilot Interaction” concept actively involves the driver even more closely in the operation of the Temerario, providing perfect control in driving.

The new Human-Machine Interface (HMI) “Pilot Interaction” serves as the information center of the new Temerario. Lamborghini developed the new graphics and design exclusively for the Temerario, evolving the new graphic design DNA started with Revuelto. A new 8.4-inch display mounted on the center console gives the option to swipe and individualize the themes. The pilot and copilot can use it to slide apps and information left and right from the central display to the driver’s and co-pilot’s screens, just like a smartphone. While the driver receives information on the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the data for the front passenger is shown simultaneously on a 9.1-inch screen in front of them. If the pilot changes the driving mode, the display graphics change to match the drive.

More space and room for everyday life

The interior of the Temerario has been completely redesigned compared to the Huracán, while at the same time further developing the design language first seen on the Revuelto. Thanks to the new spaceframe chassis, the Temerario offers significantly more interior space than its predecessor. A low and ergonomic seating position offers the pilot and co-pilot a perfect connection and integration with the vehicle while at the same time providing a high level of comfort, true to the Lamborghini philosophy of “Feel like a pilot”.

The new spaceframe chassis concept increases headroom by 34 mm and legroom by 46 mm, plus a 4.8° increase in visibility and accommodates passengers up to 200 cm tall even when wearing a helmet. This means that even the tallest drivers wearing a helmet can comfortably complete their laps on a racetrack. There is room for items such as sports equipment in the load compartment under the front hood with 112 liters of stowage volume available equivalent to two cabin trolleys. Other everyday items can be stowed behind the seats.

Personalization and ‘Alleggerita’ package

The Temerario is launched with two new dedicated colors, Blu Marinus (blue) and Verde Mercurius (green). Over 400 body colors and special liveries will be available offering clients almost infinite customization possibilities through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program. The new rims, 20” at the front and 21” at the rear, are available in three different designs and materials: cast rims (three colors), forged (four colors) and carbon. A wide range of carbon fiber elements for exteriors and interiors is offered: front splitter, mirror caps, side upper vents, rear diffuser; central tunnel, instrument cluster, air vents, door switch frame, steering wheel in carbon, steering column cover and gearshift.

The Temerario will also be available with the ‘Alleggerita’ (lightweight), package for customers more oriented towards track driving. It reduces the car’s weight by 12.65 kg through body components alone, with a reduction of over 25 kg when incorporating lightweight interior elements and carbon rims and is even more efficient from an aerodynamic point of view (+67% aerodynamic load).

The Alleggerita pack includes a splitter made of CFRP carbon fiber reinforced polymers (-0.19 kg) and recycled carbon fiber underbody panels (-0.55 kg): a further step in Lamborghini’s commitment to sustainability. New side skirts in CFRP deliver a further 0.6 kg of weight saving, as do the rear bonnet (-9.2 kg) and the panel where the high-load spoiler is integrated (-1.6 kg).

Inside, the Lightweight Pack incorporates carbon fiber door panels and structural carbon twin-shell sports seats to offer a driving experience inspired by the world of competition. Window weights are also reduced: the rear window in lightweight glass saves 0.85 kg, while the fixed side windows are in polycarbonate (-0.45 kg).

Aerodynamics

With the Temerario, Lamborghini has achieved the peak of aerodynamic efficiency through the attainment of three primary design goals: stability at high speeds; increased cooling performance; and maximum braking efficiency.

Lamborghini’s designers and engineers took into account the new hybrid powertrain and the increased aerodynamic load targets, particularly at the rear, when developing the bodywork and underbody of the Temerario: the result is +103% rear downforce compared to the Huracán EVO, increasing to +158% if the car is equipped with the Alleggerita Pack.

Each individual element was designed to contribute to excellent aerodynamic performance. Starting with the front, where the DRLs have also become aerodynamic elements, the hexagonal lights with dedicated air intakes and deflectors have the task of conveying airflow from the bumper to the upper part of the side radiators, where two fins have been installed on the inlets. The upper fin with a wing-shaped profile diverts the flow downwards, which is captured by the second horizontal fin, directing it to enter the radiator perpendicularly and maximizing cooling efficiency.

Moreover, the fins which make up the grilles on the wheel arches convey the flow to the outside of the wheel, moving it away from the side radiator and minimizing its slipstream, with the dual effect of reducing aerodynamic resistance and moving the downforce towards the rear.

The wing mirrors, working in unison with the front of the vehicle, have the goal of not only minimizing drag, but also of directing the air towards the side radiators, increasing the cooling capacity of the mechanical components.

The roof’s design with a central channel directs air towards the rear spoiler, integrated in the vehicle body and thus improving the aerodynamic efficiency and increasing downforce. The curved sides of the engine hood also contribute to this result, increasing the portion of air which flows through the side part of the spoiler. The optional Alleggerita package features a high-load lightweight rear spoiler, obtained by increasing the height of the trailing edge with consequent increase in curvature.

The underside of the vehicle also plays a structural role in terms of aerodynamic efficiency. The underbody is equipped with vortex generators: three pairs of fins arranged like the branches of a tree increase the rear aerodynamic load, assisting the action of the diffuser which, thanks to a 70% greater surface area compared to the Huracán EVO and an angle increased by 4°, maximizes the vertical extraction of the air flow from the bottom. The increased cooling demand dictated by the new turbo-hybrid powertrain has necessitated the development of a new radiator layout, providing a 30% improvement in cooling performance.

Moreover, to maximize the Temerario’s exceptional performance, a new brake cooling concept has been developed to optimize vehicle braking. The front section incorporates a deflector fastened to the lower suspension arm which exploits the flow diverted by the front diffuser and directs it towards the front brake caliper, helping to cool it. Another two specific inlets have been incorporated into the bumper to convey a high air flow from the bumper itself towards the disc ventilation channels; then a wye duct – with dual inlet but a single outlet – draws in air at high pressure, helping to improve the brake system cooling. The overall result is a total improvement in cooling performance over the Huracán EVO of 20% for the discs and 50% for the calipers.

The rear incorporates a solution already successfully tested on the Revuelto. The ventilation channels of the rear discs are fed via a NACA duct positioned in the front part of the rear wheel housing, which collects the high-energy flow of the underbody and directs it towards the brake cooling duct.

Spaceframe

The structural assembly of the Temerario sees the new Body-in-White constructed with a multi-technology spaceframe approach to withstand the higher stresses deriving from the new hybrid power unit. This guarantees excellent mechanical qualities together with remarkable efficiency in weight reductions.

Made entirely of aluminum, the frame of the Temerario debuts a new high-strength alloy for high-pressure castings; the use of high-strength hydroformed extrusions; and an increase in the number of hollow castings with thin closed inertia sections, achieved through the use of internal cores. These technologies allowed the constructional complexity of the spaceframe to be minimized and weight to be optimized, while at the same time the new hybrid powertrain adopts over 50% fewer components compared to the same parameters on the Huracán. In addition, the Temerario incorporates a significant reduction in the number of heat welds: over 80% less total weld bead length compared to the Huracán.

The new construction archetype has delivered increases in torsional stiffness of over 20% to be achieved compared to the previous generation spaceframe, as well as offering the best possible vehicle weight limitation, ensuring the highest level of occupant safety and making a significant contribution to the vehicle’s excellent driving dynamics.

Driving experience

Temerario offers 13 driving experiences that make the super sports car versatile and capable of exciting both in daily driving and on the curbs of a circuit. The drive modes can be selected via the rotors on the steering wheel: the upper left, red-crowned rotor allows the driver to choose between Città, Strada, Sport, Corsa and Corsa Plus (ESC Off – electronic controls deactivated); furthermore, by pressing the “checkered flag” button for two seconds, Launch Control is activated to exploit the maximum potential when starting from a standing start.

“Temerario offers an innovative and puristic driving experience at the same time. The e-4WD system combined with torque vectoring is a perfect combination,” comments Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer at Lamborghini. On the one hand we have a car that is absolutely precise and effective on the track, on the other we can have a more typically rear-wheel drive character, oriented towards maximum involvement for the driver.”

Together with the hybrid system, three new dedicated driving modes also debut: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance, selectable via the upper right rotor. The choice of driving mode is displayed on the driver’s 12.3-inch digital dashboard, where the animated graphics replicate the rotation of the selectors to make the selection made immediately intuitive.

Città is the experience designed for driving in urban areas, which can be used both in Hybrid mode (fully electric with 2WD traction via the front e-axle which delivers a maximum power of 140 kW – 190 CV) and in Recharge mode, to allow to the V8 to quickly recharge the battery if necessary. Strada is ideal for extra-urban routes and long autoroute journeys, for efficient and sporty driving, with all-wheel drive that activates on demand. The V8 engine always supports electric motors, with maximum power of 800 CV delivered by the powertrain in Hybrid mode, while in Recharge mode the maximum power output is 725 CV. The front e-axle supports torque vectoring and the active aerodynamics work to offer maximum stability at high speeds, for example on the motorway.

By selecting Sport, the Temerario changes character and the car’s behavior is set to offer emotive, fun and responsive driving in each of the three combinable modes: Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. The combustion engine, assisted by the hybrid system, is active in all three situations, delivering a maximum of 920 CV of power while the sound of the V8 becomes more present; the gearbox responds with maximum responsiveness while the suspension and aerodynamics enhance the agility of the car and the pleasure of driving in corners.

The pinnacle of effectiveness and power expressed, both in terms of performance and sound, is reached with Corsa, the mode designed to enhance the dynamic capabilities of Temerario on the track. In Performance the powertrain expresses the peak of its potential by delivering 920 CV, and the control of the hybrid system is calibrated to get the most out of the e-axle both in terms of torque vectoring and all-wheel drive, for ultra-sporty driving but accessible at the same time. The sound also reaches maximum emotiveness for an engaging and exhilarating sound experience.

The Drift Mode option also makes its debut on the Temerario, to help the driver generate controlled oversteer and maximize driving fun. Operated via the lower rotor on the right side of the steering wheel, Drift Mode is adjustable according to three different levels: from level 1, which facilitates oversteer while maintaining a limited yaw angle, up to level three dedicated to expert drivers to allow a wide angle of yaw.

The Lamborghini Temerario embodies the essence of the authentic “Fuoriclasse,” redefining excellence in the super sports car realm with its groundbreaking hybrid technology and unparalleled performance. As a masterpiece of engineering and design from Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Temerario stands as a symbol of Lamborghini’s relentless pursuit of innovation. For those seeking to experience this extraordinary creation, Lamborghini Taipei offers an exclusive gateway to the next chapter of the brand’s storied legacy.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94 EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

[2] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Urus SE consumption and emission values: Combined fuel consumption: 2.08 l/100 km. Combined energy consumption: 39.5 kWh/100 km. Combined CO₂ emissions: 51.25 g/km. Combined CO₂ emission efficiency class: B. Combined fuel consumption with low battery: 12.9 l/100 km. CO₂ efficiency class with low battery: G; WLTP

[4] Fuel consumption and emission values of all Hurácan models; Fuel consumption combined: 14,9-13.9 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 338-328 g/km (WLTP)

