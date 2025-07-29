Lamborghini Temerario delivers on numbers at its dynamic launch

From achieving benchmarking performance figures to welcoming media, dealers, owners and milestones: the new V8 bi-turbo High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) in Estoril

The Lamborghini Temerario1, designed and built in Italy’s Sant’Agata Bolognese, chose the Estoril, Portugal race circuit to roll out its global driving launch event, with the world’s media, dealer partners and even some owners taking the wheel for the first time. Over 15 days, new Temerario super sports cars including lightweight Alleggerita versions covered hundreds of laps on the 4.36 km track to test the outstanding dynamic qualities of the High-Performance Electrified Vehicle, while also trying out the new Drift mode and launch control.

Almost 100 media arrived in Portugal to drive the new Lamborghini and report their first experience of Temerario on track. Dealers representing 56 markets made a pilgrimage to Circuito do Estoril for a deep-dive into the car’s exemplary performance and class-leading statistics. Equipped with an all-new 4.0-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine coupled with three electric motors, the Temerario outputs an overall maximum power of 920 CV and 800 Nm torque: moreover, the combustion engine provides maximum power output of 800 CV between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm; 730 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm; and is the first and only production super sports car able to reach a maximum 10,000 rpm. With its new hybrid powertrain, Temerario delivers a sublime dynamism from 13 driving modes that set up the car for every environment, from daily driving to the racetrack: the ultimate fun-to-drive Lamborghini HPEV is ‘one’, in a class of its own.

Drivers enjoyed the adrenalin of the straights and an opportunity to test Launch Control, with the Temerario living up to its potential acceleration of 0-100 km/h in only 2.7 seconds, as well as 0-200 km/h in under 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 343 km/h. But the Temerario’s numbers don’t stop there, as proved in the 13 corners of the 4.36 km-long Estoril track where Ayrton Senna tested the V12 F1 Lamborghini engine in 1993. The all-new design accommodating the new hybrid powertrain increases the aerodynamic load particularly at the rear, producing a +103 % increased downforce compared to its predecessor, increasing to +158% in the Alleggerita version. The Alleggerita lightweight package, available from launch, reduces the car’s weight by over 25kg through body and interior components, with a +67% overall aerodynamic load efficiency. A new eight-speed dual clutch transmission is more compact, achieves faster shift times and in full electric mode the Temerario reduces CO2 emissions by up to 50% versus its forerunner.

Delegates in Estoril could even relive their driving experiences more than once, via the Lamborghini Telemetry 2.0 app that provides lap times; sector analysis; reference times for more than 150 of the world’s race circuits; and even combines car data with the driver’s heart rate though Apple Watch integration. Guests could choose the specification of a new Temerario, with more than 400 body colors and liveries offered through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program, including upholstery options in fine leathers and the new ultralight Corsa-Tex fabric in Dinamica® microfiber.

Sitting in the increased head-height of the Temerario’s spacious new cabin, occupants could sound out the Italian artistry of Sonus faber’s audio system, developed exclusively for Temerario. The setup integrates seven independently driven speakers powered by 750 W Class‑D Dual DSP amplifier and tuned to Sonus faber’s Natural Sound philosophy for lifelike timbre and an absence of listening fatigue with a frequency response from 30 Hz to 30 kHz. That bandwidth reaches into thunder‑like low frequencies while preserving crystalline highs.

Technical event partner Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, is the exclusive tyre partner of the new Lamborghini Temerario.

As Lamborghini’s ‘Official Technical Partner’, Bridgestone has custom-engineered a full tyre line-up to maximise the Temerario’s performance both on and off the track, as well as in challenging winter conditions. This includes bespoke Potenza Sport and Potenza Race tyres for summer and track use, plus a dedicated Blizzak LM005 winter fitment to answer all drivers’ needs and unlock the supercar’s performance potential. The custom Potenza Sport ultra-high-performance tyre is also available in a Run-Flat version.

All three bespoke tyres were designed using Bridgestone’s proprietary Virtual Tyre Development technology, for additional benefits in terms of sustainability and efficiency. Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Temerario’s Bridgestone tyres are available in eight dimensions across 20” and 21” sizes. Bridgestone become the exclusive tyre partner for Lamborghini’s entire range of supercars, including the Huracán STO, Tecnica, EVO, Sterrato, Lamborghini Revuelto and now Temerario.

Finally, Automobili Lamborghini once again met its objectives by organising the dynamic launch of the Temerario in accordance with ISO 20121 standards for sustainable event management, with certification granted by TÜV SÜD. This achievement is part of a path initiated in 2022, with the goal of certifying a key event each year as a concrete expression of the brand’s ongoing commitment. The Estoril event reflected this approach, integrating solutions aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting social responsibility throughout its execution.

SOURCE: Lamborghini