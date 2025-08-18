Lamborghini showcases the ultimate in Italian artistry during 74th Annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

During Monterey Car Week 2025, Automobili Lamborghini opened the doors of its private Lamborghini Lounge Monterey to VIP guests, offering a fully immersive experience in Italian design and automotive innovation

During Monterey Car Week 2025, Automobili Lamborghini opened the doors of its private Lamborghini Lounge Monterey to VIP guests, offering a fully immersive experience in Italian design and automotive innovation. The new Fenomeno[1], the few-off that debuted at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Friday, August 15, was displayed at the Lamborghini Lounge in a Giallo Crius colored exterior. Launched in only a limited quantity of 29 units, the Fenomeno represents the pinnacle of performance and brand exclusivity.

At the Lamborghini Lounge, the brand exhibited its full model lineup, including the Urus SE[2], the first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) version of the luxury Super SUV and the most versatile and fun-to-drive in its class; the Revuelto[3], the first High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), delivering 1,015 CV and setting a new benchmark for hybrid super sports cars; and the Temerario[4], the all-new successor to the iconic Huracán, featuring a new V8 engine capable of revving to 10,000 rpm.

The Ad Personam design studio offered guests the ability to explore the extensive possibilities of Lamborghini customization. Showcasing the broad range of colors for which Lamborghini is known, the space housed elements such as leather swatches, exterior paint samples, rims and brake calipers – offering a tactile experience of the bespoke elements available when designing a dream car.

Sonus faber, the renowned Italian designer of hand-crafted speakers, launched the next chapter in their partnership with the debut of Il Cremonese Ex3mme – Automobili Lamborghini Edition. For the first time, the emotion of the Italian super sports car and the soul of the Italian sound converge to deliver an unparalleled listening experience in the home. With only 50 individually numbered pairs available, the limited-edition II Cremonese is offered in five iconic Lamborghini finishes.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Polo Storico, the Lamborghini Lounge featured a special Miura P400. Originally delivered in 1968 through the Bologna dealership in green with mustard colored cloth interior, the car was repainted in Arancio Miura (orange) after an accident in 1971, a color it still wears today. Exported to the United States in 1972, it remained with the same owner for forty years before undergoing light restoration in 2012 under its current ownership. Certified by Lamborghini Polo Storico in 2023, the car represents the iconic Miura, widely regarded as the first true supercar, and is one of only around 200 vehicles worldwide to have received official authenticity certification from the company. Guests also enjoyed sweet bites and refreshments at the Polo Storico Café, served from a vintage Vespa gelato cart.

With an unmatched tradition of automotive excellence since 1950, the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance brought together auto enthusiasts from around the globe to watch style icons, innovative prototypes and racing greats compete for the top prize in the collector car world. The Lamborghini Fenomeno was a highlight of the Concept Lawn which annually spotlights the most anticipated concepts of tomorrow. Both Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, along with Design Director, Mitja Borkert, served as Honorary Judges in Sunday’s ceremonies, a special role they were eager to return for again this year.

That same day, two historic Lamborghinis stood out in the classic car concours, both brought by their owners. One was a 350GT in grigio medio (medium grey) with tobacco leather interior, delivered new in 1965 to the Jake Kaplan dealership in the United States and still preserved in its original configuration. The other, a Miura SV originally finished in Rosso Corsa (red) with black interior and delivered in 1971 in Milan, has just completed a full restoration in Italy, where it was repainted in metallic green. During Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance, the Miura SV was awarded 3rd place in the Postwar Sport Touring class.

Both vehicles hold a Certification of Authenticity issued by Lamborghini Polo Storico, a document granted following thorough historical research and check. Proudly presented by their owners to the judges during the event, these certifications are a testament to the cars’ authenticity and a key reference in preserving the brand’s heritage.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage

[2] Urus SE: Combined energy consumption: 39,5 kWh/100 Km plus 5,71 l/100km; Combined CO 2 emissions: 140 g/km; Combined CO 2 efficiency class: E; CO 2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 12,9 l/100km

[3] Revuelto: Combined energy consumption: 10,1 kWh/100 Km plus 11,86 l/100km; Combined CO 2 emissions: 276 g/km; Combined CO 2 efficiency class: G; CO 2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 17,8 l/100km

[4] Temerario Combined energy consumption: 26,8 kWh/100 Km plus 11,2 l/100km; Combined CO 2 emissions: 272 g/km; Combined CO 2 efficiency class: G; CO 2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 14 l/100km

