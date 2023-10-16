Lamborghini Revuelto: thunder meets lightning

Italian landscapes for its first drive on road and track

From now on Lamborghini will have two beating hearts: the overwhelming roar of the V12 and the innovative energy of its electric motors. For the first drive on the road and track Revuelto[1], born in Sant’Agata Bolognese, silently traveled the Bolognese streets of the city center, crossed the hills of Valdobbiadene, continued towards the sinuous mountain paths of Monte Grappa and finished its journey at the Piero Taruffi Vallelunga circuit, near Rome.

On each leg of this journey, the Revuelto convoy in the most representative colors and trims from the extensive range available, emphasized its specific abilities derived from the combination of electric propulsion and combustion engine admirably integrated into a completely new architecture. The first super sports HPEV (high performance electrified vehicle) offers cutting-edge performance: acceleration from 0-100 km/h in only 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 km/h. These numbers, combined with exceptional dynamism thanks to the introduction of electric torque vectoring and four-wheel drive available in fully electric drive mode, ensure the Revuelto super sports car expresses its amplified qualities both on track and in daily driving.

Lamborghini’s tire partner for Revuelto is Bridgestone, which developed bespoke Potenza Sport tires to enhance the new car’s sporty and high-speed capabilities. A performance combination has also been designed, featuring 265/35 ZR20 on the front axle and the rear 345/30 ZR21 Potenza Sport (tubeless version). To answer Revuelto’s drivers’ needs, custom-designed Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 tires were developed.