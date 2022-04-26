Lamborghini receives the Green Star 2022 award

For the second consecutive year Lamborghini is confirmed as one of the most sustainable companies in Italy

For the second year in a row, Automobili Lamborghini has received the Green Star 2022 award, recognizing it as one of the most sustainable companies in Italy thanks to the numerous initiatives and investments made in environmental sustainability since 2009.

The award is given annually by the German Institute for Quality and Finance (ITQF) in collaboration with the Institute for Management and Economic Research (IMWF) of Hamburg, which carry out complex and detailed online research to determine the companies that are most committed to green economy strategies, with the specific intent to minimize the industrial impact in full respect for the environment and society. The study collects over one million references to the 2000 companies analyzed. The thirty aspects monitored include ecological, economic, and social sustainability, innovation and technology. The result is the most in-depth survey of the company’s online reputation regarding sustainability in Italy.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “We are very proud to have received the Green Star Award again in 2022. Our commitment goes back a long way: in 2009, in the early days, we developed green actions that led to our certification in 2015 as a CO2-neutral production site. Today we are continuing along this path, and we are doing so with ever increasing awareness. This is demonstrated by the announcement of our plan from now to 2030, Direzione Cor Tauri, which in just a few years will lead to the hybridization of all models and the birth of the fourth fully electric model.”

The main projects developed by Lamborghini since 2009 include the creation of a park where 10,000 oak trees were planted; biomonitoring projects with bees; the construction of one of the largest photovoltaic plants in Emilia-Romagna; and the creation of a district heating and trigeneration plant, fundamental in obtaining site carbon neutrality certification in 2015, which has been maintained to this day even following the doubling of the company’s surface area. The most recent initiatives include the circular economy project with leather and carbon fiber waste recycling and the launch of a sustainable logistics project, which has led to an 85% reduction in the emissions produced by transport of Urus body shells, which now travel by rail. Today Lamborghini’s sustainability commitments are accelerating with the goal of going from a CO2-neutral production site to a CO2-neutral company, through a holistic approach involving the product, factory, logistics, and supply chain.

SOURCE: Lamborghini