Lamborghini presents first worldwide showcase of commemorative vehicles during Monterey Car Week 2017

Automobili Lamborghini presents, for the first time worldwide, a unique collection of vehicles in special trim during Monterey Car Week 2017, to commemorate the annual automotive event.

The trio of special edition cars is revealed to showcase Lamborghini’s Ad Personam bespoke program, which allows customers to choose from an infinite combination of colors and materials, providing the opportunity to create vehicles with truly unique characteristics. The rare collection stirs interest from collectors and enthusiasts throughout the 2017 Monterey Car Week festivities.

The models in distinct “Ad Personam for Pebble Beach” trim include the all-new flagship Aventador S and the record-breaking Huracán Performante, joined by the stunning, open-topped Huracán RWD Spyder. Details of the special edition trio are meticulously curated by Lamborghini’s dedicated Ad Personam customization atelier.

All three of the vehicles are displayed at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on Friday, August 18, with the commemorative Huracán Performante highlighted singly on the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn, during the historic Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 20.

The Aventador S coupé makes its inaugural appearance at the California event featuring a vibrant orange, Arancio Xanto exterior with visible carbon fiber on the roof and full carbon fiber in the lower portions of the vehicle. Nero Ade leather and Alcantara interior are accentuated by orange stitching and inserts. Dianthus rims in matte titanium emphasize the Aventador’s exotic, stylish and muscular exterior. Capable of 740 horsepower, the new V12 Aventador S on display also features a transparent engine bonnet, and in addition introduces a new improved chassis and rear-wheel steering system with inspiring new aerodynamic design.

For the custom V10 Huracán Performante, which holds the production record at the “green hell” Nürburgring Nordschleife, a stunning deep green, Verde Hydra color palette matches with Narvi bronze wheels and bronze gloss livery on the front bumper are showcased. The inside cabin, clothed in black, Nero Cosmus, with Nero Ade Alcantara inserts, features bronze stitching on the steering wheel and the optional Style package.

When it comes to the open-topped Huracán, the rear-wheel-drive example stuns audiences with its silver, Grigio Astarte styling, coupled with gloss black Giano wheels. An Elegante Interior in Nero Ade leather with brown Terra Emilia contrast color and Grigio Chronus stitching tops off the inside experience.

In addition to the three Monterey 2017 cars, Lamborghini conducts test drives at The Quail Lodge throughout the weekend while hosting VIP and media guests from a suite on the 18thGreen during the Pebble Beach Concour d’Elegance on Sunday, August 20.

