Lamborghini Polo Storico: old but gold

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Polo Storico, Lamborghini presents a series of short motion pictures dedicated to the pillars of its heritage department: the Historical Archive; the Committee of Experts; Restoration; and the Certification of Authenticity. Restoration is one of the most important expressions of the work carried out in Sant’Agata Bolognese, with respect for originality, craftsmanship, and official certification by the parent company are the cornerstones of every intervention. Thanks to the historical archive and the expertise of master craftsmen, every car regains its original condition in full respect of its specifications. For Lamborghini, working on a historic vehicle means bringing back to life a shape, a sound, a heritage of emotions. It is an act of love towards what withstands the test of time: because a restored Lamborghini does not simply return to its origins: it is reborn.

“At Polo Storico, a car is not just a vehicle. It is a milestone, an indelible memory, an emotion that deserves to relive in its fullest splendor,” says Alessandro Farmeschi, After Sales Director of Automobili Lamborghini and the voice of this video series “Here, every intervention is approached with the same rigor as when a new Lamborghini is created.”

In Polo Storico restorations, no decision is left to chance. Every element, from the color of the paint to the texture of a fabric, down to the tactile sensation of a steering wheel, is studied to restore the car’s authentic identity. Traditional craftsmanship and modern technologies come together. The skills of the master artisans, combined with archival resources and digital tools, make it possible to recreate components no longer in production and to strictly adhere to the original specifications. Fidelity to origins, attention to detail, and genuine passion are the values that make every Lamborghini restoration unique, a journey that preserves the memory and emotions of each model and transforms them into new life.

Meanwhile, the anniversary celebrations continue. Following its international debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Lamborghini Day events in the United Kingdom and Japan will provide dedicated spaces where Polo Storico meets clients and collectors of the brand. The final stage of the festivities will take place in Italy, at Auto e Moto d’Epoca, scheduled in Bologna from 23 to 26 October.

SOURCE: Lamborghini